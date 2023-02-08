Donations started pouring in as soon as word got out. A White Bear Lake Police officer had been shot in the line of duty and was in intensive care at a St. Paul hospital.
“The response was immediate,” said Jeff Loeks, founder of Special Teams Charities. “People started reaching out to us asking what they could do. It went crazy.”
The wounded officer, Ryan Sheak, was shot multiple times Jan. 24 while executing an arrest warrant with fellow officers at a Lakewood Hills apartment. An eight-year veteran in law enforcement, Sheak was shot in the leg, stomach and pelvis during the altercation. The suspect has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.
When the cash donations started coming in, Special Teams founder Loeks and wife Racheal went shopping. The township couple filled requests to buy flowers and gift cards for the Sheaks, and lunch and dinner for officers keeping vigil at the hospital or working long hours at the station. When they dropped in to Hisdahl’s to buy a White Bear sweatshirt for the officer, the owner donated it.
Since plants and flowers aren’t allowed in ICU, Loeks dropped the arrangements at the police station. “They promised to take good care of them until Ryan was discharged,” he said.
Especially touching was an act of kindness from the family of a patient in the room next to the officer. “They sent a donation with a card that read, ‘God bless.’ That was very cool,” Loeks added. In return, he gave them T-shirts with the charity motto: “Most people are good.”
“That motto held true once again,” observed Loeks, who is supervisor of guest experience at Regions. “If I’ve learned anything through our work, it’s that.”
An Army veteran and former White Bear Lake firefighter, Loeks founded the charity more than a decade ago to support workers in health care, law enforcement, fire EMS and military. The causes have been many.
White Bear Lake Police Chief Julie Swanson said her department is very appreciative of all the help and support the last few weeks. Added the chief, “We are so fortunate to work in a great community and that is what helps us cope through a very traumatic event.”
Loeks wants people to know they don’t need any more donations. “We got more than enough,” he shared. “People are so generous. It gets me every time.”
