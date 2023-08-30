White Bear’s own Jeff Loeks, founder of Special Teams Charities, will be recognized by the St. Paul Police Department with an Award for Valor commendation.
A Sept. 14 ceremony will recognize Loeks, who works security at Region’s Hospital, for heroic actions that went “above and beyond.”
In a letter to Loeks, St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry commended the former Army Ranger and firefighter for helping a police officer who was working contractual overtime at the hospital. After a report of a person flashing a gun at people inside the hospital last March, the officer identified and approached the suspect. Almost immediately, the officer met resistance and a fight ensued. That’s when Loeks “unselfishly jumped onto the suspect without hesitation to help the officer and pinned him to the ground until backup arrived.”
Due to Loeks’ quick actions, officers were able to successfully control and safely retrieve the firearm from the suspect.
The chief recognized Loeks for his “quick and unselfish actions” that not only prevented a potential officer-involved shooting, but “courageously jeopardized your own safety for the safety of others.”
His heroic actions are deserving of the Chief’s Award for Valor, Henry said.
The humble Army veteran emailed the Press, noting the St. Paul department encouraged him to contact his local newspaper, telling him it was something to be proud of. “I hope it doesn’t seem ostentatious,” Loeks wrote in the email. “The only reason I care is because I get to support my friends in law enforcement who are a big part of our charity.”
The township resident founded Special Teams Charities more than a decade ago to support workers in health care, law enforcement, fire EMS and the military. The charitable causes have been many, and are often featured on the pages of the Press. Most recently, the charity collected cash donations for wounded White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak and his family, filling requests to buy flowers and gift cards and providing meals for officers keeping vigil at the hospital or working long hours at the station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.