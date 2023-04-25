If you’re looking for a special program for children age 2 through 7, here’s one that’s priced right.

It’s called Special Olympics Young Athletes (SOYA), and it is free of charge for those with or without disabilities. The current program has operated for two weeks, on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake. The current twice-weekly sessions continue through May 8 and will be followed by an eight-week program beginning June 14 on Wednesdays.

