People who live along Homewood and Lakewood Avenues in White Bear Township can once again enjoy the silence — the improvement projects along those streets are substantially complete.
With the arrival of cooler temperatures, mailbox installations, front yard resodding and the final layer of blacktop were all the work that remained as of the Oct. 18 township board meeting.
The project was expected to wrap up the last week of October.
There were more drainage issues than anticipated, and the township added more storm sewer pipes and catch basins than originally planned.
Even so, the township was able to realize a cost savings, thanks to competitive pricing. The original estimate came in at $3.8 million; final costs are expected to total $3.5 million.
Those savings will be passed on to homeowners. Special assessments had originally been pegged at $11,000 per unit; payments would have been spread over 10 years at 3.5% interest. The township board was able to take some of the sting out of the assessments. Now, 142 households will pay $9,000 over 10 years at 3% interest. Homeowners can avoid the interest charges if they pay the entire assessment within 30 days.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
