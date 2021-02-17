WHITE BEAR LAKE — A memo of understanding with the county brings the Lake Links trail on South Shore Boulevard a step closer to reality.
City Council approved the agreement Feb. 9, which turns back a portion of the county-owned boulevard to White Bear Lake jurisdiction. To support the trail, South Shore (County Road 94) will remain a two-lane under county control from White Bear Avenue (County Road 65) to McKnight and then switch to an eastbound one-way under city control to Bellaire Avenue (County Road 160). White Bear Township will have jurisdiction to East County Line Road.
Public Works Director/City Engineer Paul Kauppi said the county is funding pavement improvements next year with trail construction to begin in 2022. He told council the next step for the county is a request for proposals for design services. A County F sidewalk is included in the agreement. It will be constructed as part of the county's pavement rehabilitation program.
Councilman Dan Jones asked if residents will have a chance to propose design ideas; Kauppi replied "yes."
— Debra Neutkens
