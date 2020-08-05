WHITE BEAR LAKE — County planners have narrowed roadway options to three along South Shore Boulevard to fit a trail: two-way, one-way or a combination of both.
The frontrunner is a hybrid design that starts as a two-way road from White Bear Avenue to McKnight, then becomes a one-way road east to County Road F.
Direction of traffic, whether west to east or east to west, has not been decided along the 1.5-mile route. At this point, eastbound appears more popular.
The favored layout comes from an online survey by the country during a “virtual open house” in May.
Ramsey County Public Works Deputy Director John Mazzitello, Project Manager Rachel Broughton and Kimley Horn consultant Greg Brown summarized survey results for City Council July 28.
Results support previous studies of the Lake Links segment that showed a preference for a one-way.
At this point, the design shows an 8-foot trail, but a 10-foot path is more desirable.
Broughton said safety is a priority to those taking the survey. On-street parking and impacts to delivery services and school buses were also high on the concern list.
The survey had 171 responses with 200 comments on the online Wikimap.
“It was almost unanimous for the desired outcome; most wanted one-way or a hybrid,” Brown pointed out. “That is unusual in my experience, but a good thing. The community is on board.”
Regardless of the final alignment, a trail will be much safer for users, Brown told council.
Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2022.
In addition to a trail, the road is slated for a 2-inch mill and overlay; not a full reconstruction.
City Manager Ellen Hiniker said staff supports a one-way. There is also a question to be resolved about turnback of the roadway from the county to the municipalities. Part of the road goes through White Bear Township. A recommendation will be on a future agenda as an action item, she said.
Lake Links Co-Chairman Mike Brooks said he and Co-Chair Steve Wolgamot took Mazzitello on a tour around the lake a month ago. “He seems very get-it-done oriented,” Brooks observed.
Lake Links endorses the two-way design from White Bear Avenue to McKnight with a 10-foot shared use trail on the lake side.
Judging by the drawings presented at the council meeting, Brooks feels the Kimley Horn people and the county see the design as viable. “There is ample right of way in that section to accomplish this, and keeping two lanes to McKnight helps with traffic flow,” he commented.
Brooks does not support a boulevard between the trail and the road. “It’s just extra costs all around with the potential of limiting sight lines,” he said.
Wolgamot agreed. “The boulevard was widely panned in the public investigation and trees in any boulevard even more frequently rejected. Where the trail is separated from the lake by private land, the tree cover is overwhelming. Where it is not so separated, nobody wants the view obstructed. This makes trees in the boulevard a useless frippery in the opinion of many.”
Wolgamot feels “the right course” is to continue the Lake Avenue profile.
Brooks also has concerns with the timeline. “It has been four years since the Legislature provided the generous funding of $2.6 million to advance the South Shore segment of the Lake Links Trail,” he pointed out. “I think a lot of us are wondering why, given the direction from the public in the recent virtual open house is the same direction stakeholders received from the public in the 2017 preliminary engineering open house meetings held by then contractor HTPO, why the project needs to wait an additional year for their slated construction in 2022? Perhaps in the next virtual open house everyone can learn more about these required steps, why they are consuming so much time and whether any of them can be condensed to meet a 2021 construction season.”
A second virtual open house on a refined design is planned late summer or early fall.
