South Shore Trail Construction to Begin

Work begins this week on the South Shore Boulevard segment of the Lake Links Trail. The project will result in the addition of a nonmotorized path from White Bear Ave. to County Road F. Road restrictions started June 13 to one eastbound lane from Bellaire Avenue to County Road F. The association offers the attached map of alternate routes for walking or biking. To learn more and subscribe to updates, visit the project site, ramseycounty.us/SouthShoreBlvd.  

 Contributed

