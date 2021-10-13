South Shore design nearing final turn

RAMSEY COUNTY — When South Shore Boulevard and its parallel trail are constructed, flooded yards should be a thing of the past.
"If there’s one unifying theme of concern from property owners, it’s drainage," noted Greg Brown, a Kimley-Horn civil engineer hired by the county to help design the project.
"The new roadway is designed to be a drainage/gutter system," Brown explained. "It isn’t like that today. Much of the roadway runoff goes into adjacent yards."
At the county’s last open house on the 1.5-mile project late last month, Brown and Project Manager Joey Lundquist presented the latest refinements to the road and trail design and answered questions from the community.
As reported in the past, plans for South Shore include a two-way road with a multiuse trail from White Bear Avenue to McKnight Road, and a one-way with a trail from McKnight to County Road F. The trail, separated from the road by a boulevard, connects White Bear Avenue in the city to East County Line Road in the township as part of the Lake Links Trail system around the lake. Both the new road and trail will fit within the existing footprint, which Brown noted is a "big reason for the one way in the first place."
The roadway centerline will shift 4 feet to the south. The 10-foot trail itself is designed for two-way traffic and will be striped.
Design updates from the project team include:
• Addition of "water quality" areas to handle stormwater. Runoff will be infiltrated into the ground at various places. At the White Bear Avenue intersection, for example, the right turn lane onto Old White Bear will be removed to make room for catch basins.
• A gateway element requested by the city will be added at White Bear Avenue to acknowledge the beginning of a new trail segment.
• Parking bays will be added along the north side near Snyder Bay and both sides of Bellaire Beach. This was added as a result of community input.
• Trail lights along White Bear Lake’s section. The township opted out but Brown said conduit will be installed anyway in case lights are wanted in the future.
• Complete replacement of the township water main system, including services to each home along the way.
• A drainage project at the curve on the far east end. The county is working with the Rice Creek Watershed District to install a water quality drainage project. "A lot of water runs into the lake from this area," Brown said. The county hopes to include the watershed initiative before the whole project goes out for bid first quarter of 2022.
• Speed limit will be posted 25 mph.
• Power lines will remain overhead, at least for now. Brown said they’ve had conversations with Xcel Energy and cable companies regarding buried utilities, and it’s too expensive. "It’s over a million dollars for the whole corridor," he said. "We’re not against it, but the project isn’t going to cover those costs. Property owners would have to pay for it."
Greg Bartz, who represents Lake Links on the project committee, lives on the east end of South Shore. He’d like to see the power lines buried but understands it wouldn’t be cheap. "I’ve polled my neighbors and people are receptive to having them buried, but we haven’t heard the final price tag yet," he said.
Bartz intends to ask Xcel to fine-tune the numbers.
• Driveway access doesn’t change. Homeowners on the north side will cross the trail.
• The boulevard will be planted with a no-mow or low-maintenance grass mix that grows only 8 inches high. Residents who abut the boulevard will be responsible for maintenance. No trees will be planted on the boulevard.
• Trail maintenance will be up to the municipality.
• For drainage reasons, curbing is not surmountable like that on Lake Avenue, except near bays. Those areas will have surmountable curbs for crossing turtles.
Bartz feels the project is coming together nicely. "There’s been no pushback, really. People are receptive and the county has done a good job communicating with residents," he said. "We’re excited to get this started."
The project is expected to start April 2022.
