WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — A $6.7 million reconstruction of South Shore Boulevard will proceed.
The township’s share of the bill will come to $1,171,439, said Town Engineer Jim Studenski. Although the bid came in higher than estimated, he said the township will actually save money on the project, which will be run by Ramsey County.
That’s because the county will be in charge of digging up the roadway and replacing it. The township will be responsible for installing a new water main designed to its specifications.
When finished, South Shore Boulevard will be a one-way street, starting at McKnight Road. The White Bear Township Board ratified its portion of the contract with Ramsey County April 18.
In another action, the board returned a proposal on recreational fires to the Planning Commission. Board members sought clarification over who would be responsible for reinforcement of the ordinance — the fire department, or the sheriff’s department. They will take up the question again at their May 2 meeting.
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications.
