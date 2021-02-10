Sorting it out: Cans and cannots of recycling

Dirty diapers, wire hangers, batteries and old pots and pans do not belong in the recycling cart.
Nor do plastic bags. Plastic bags are the bane of Eureka Recycling, the company that deals daily with 400 tons of metro material, including White Bear Lake’s curbside recyclables.
Eureka Co-President Kate Davenport said their machines must be shut down two hours every day to remove plastic bags jammed into their complicated equipment. The bags are one of many “residuals” that clog the recycling assembly line.
White Bear residents must assume some of the blame. The Minneapolis company conducts a materials composition analysis of the city’s recyclables every year to estimate the amount by weight of non-recyclable materials, called “residuals.” In December, the city was notified that a recent analysis found residuals had increased from 9.6% in 2019 to just over 13%, which is a trigger point for action in the city’s processing contract with the recycler.
Assistant City Manager Rick Juba said Eureka has the contractual right to administer a $10,000 fine if residual amounts in residential recycling material do not drop below 10% by March.
“We have a strong partnership with Eureka and will continue to collaborate with them on educational opportunities regarding what can and cannot be placed in residential recycling,” Juba said. “The city is obligated to continue to educate residents so residual amounts decrease to avoid a fine.”
A city-produced video and recycling guide is part of the reeducation effort. They can be found at whitebearlake.org (see accompanying link).
Asked what unusual items Eureka sorters have discovered, Davenport listed dirty diapers, live chickens, shoes and a snake. “You’d be surprised what people put in the carts,” she said. “We get lots of garden hoses in spring and Christmas lights after the holidays. It’s a challenge.”
And all that plastic that Eureka can’t recycle? It goes to a landfill or is incinerated, Davenport said. “The bags are a particular challenge,” she explained. “Grocery stores are not taking plastic bags, partly due to COVID, but also because natural gas and oil is super cheap. It’s not cost-effective to recycle plastic bags (made from those energy sources).”
Of the materials recycled, 80% stays in Minnesota and 100% stays in North America, she added.
A quick do’s and don’ts list includes:
• Do recycle cardboard boxes, newspaper, magazines, phone books and office paper, metal cans, glass bottles, soup, milk and other paper cartons.
• Don’t recycle plastic bags, batteries, electronics, scrap metal like wire hangers, pots and pans and car parts, frozen food boxes and black deli trays, household glass and ceramics.
And keep items loose in the carts — not bagged in plastic.
Juba said the problem is a national one, something he blames on people being home during the pandemic and cleaning out closets and cupboards. He added that the residuals are also a safety hazard to sorters who have to open the plastic garbage bags on assembly lines.
Cautioned Juba: “If the issue isn’t resolved and residual amounts continue to stay above 10%, ultimately it will affect residential collection rates.”
Eureka also has an app to download for people who aren’t sure if something can be recycled. When in doubt, check the app. Find it at Eurekarecycling.org. The company’s goal is to get to zero contamination.
— Debra Neutkens
