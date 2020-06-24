White Bear Lake Area Schools will offer distance education opportunities this summer, as well as some in-person enrichment opportunities.
“All of our programs have been adapted to meet the new Minnesota department of Health Social distancing guidelines,” said Director of Community Services and Recreation Tim Mauer. “When people enter into our buildings they will be expected to undergo a daily health screening procedure and check in process upon entering our buildings or attending our outdoor amps and programming.” There will be pickup and dropoff procedures. Students will be in group sizes of nine to 25 based on the type of activity.
Summer Extended Day & FLEX School-Age Care programs are running, said Mauer. The Summer U program will likely include in-person and distance learning. Youth enrichment has virtual and take-home education options. There will be in-person robotics and arts enrichment.
An outdoor tennis camp has begun. Basketball and volleyball camp will also run this summer. Sports camps will be contactless.
Adult enrichment will be distance learning.
High school sports practice will resume for some sports, such as tennis, said Director of Student Activities Brian Peloquin. Contact sports like football and wrestling will not be practiced yet. Strength and conditioning will be held without using the weight room yet.
