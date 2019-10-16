“The Horn,” started by local entrepreneurs, is an ad-free social media alternative that doesn't sell your data.
The social media site is fee-based — $30 per year or $3.99 per month, said one of its founders, Jeff Myer, who owns White Bear Glass and lives in Forest Lake. “Because of that, we don't take any analytics of what is driving people onto our site,” he explained. The site is walled off from the public web and can only be accessed via paid membership.
The site is meant for small groups of people who would like to share photos and information with each other privately, Myer explained. It is a place to share photos with your close friends, in a place your employer isn't going to find, he said. Members can create private groups.
“It's for that more intimate relationship you have with siblings and family members and the three close high school friends you have, and the five close college friends you have,” Myer noted.
The social media site was launched in November last year and has about 1,500 users, Myer said. Users have to be 18 and live in the United States. The site isn't meant to compete with or replace Facebook or other sites but instead offer an alternative. “We have no illusion we are going to replace Mark’s (Zuckerberg) product,” Myer said.
The Horn was started by Myer, his brother-in-law John Podgorak of Mahtomedi, and family friend Jim Touchi-Peters of Minneapolis. Myer and Podgorak, who owns a utility and excavating company, offer their business sense while Touchi-Peters is the chief creative officer. Eleven people are now involved, all family except for Touchi-Peters.
Touchi-Peters works full-time for The Horn. The site was his idea, which he came up with five to seven years ago when he became fed up with Facebook, he said. He disliked seeing so many ads, posts from friends of friends, and the issues the company was running into with privacy. He left the social media network and began dreaming of alternatives.
Ironically, he is back on Facebook to advertise The Horn, but said he spends as little time as possible on the site. But utilizing the social media giants is one way The Horn hopes to gain more members. “Our goal is to get to 10,000 paid members by our second year,” Myer said.
Touchi-Peters said sometimes people don't understand why there would be a charge for a social media site. “My response to that is Facebook isn't free,” he said. “Facebook takes your data and resells it.” The Horn is protected from search engine indexing, he added. “It's off the grid in that way,” he explained.
“We took all the problems people have accused Facebook of doing and attempted to solve them,” Touchi-Peters said.
The Horn was named after the phone — using the retro word used for the telephone from the ’50s to the ’70s, Touchi-Peters said. More information on the social media site can be found at thehorn.net.
