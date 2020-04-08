The White Bear Lake School Board meeting took place on March 23 via Google Hangouts so board members could maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak was in the community room at the district center during the meeting.
The purpose of the meeting was to approve a resolution to hold meetings via teleconference or by other electronic means. An update was also provided on school closures and distance learning plan development.
At the time of the meeting, it was not yet determined whether schools would go back into session or proceed with distance learning. However, Gov. Tim Walz announced March 25 that all schools in Minnesota would engage in distance learning starting March 30 through at least May 4.
Board members provided an update on the areas they’ve been working on to prepare for distance learning.
Sara Paul, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said, “I just can’t even begin to tell you how fortunate we are to have such great people in this district, not only leading at the district level but to teachers that just have got their most creative ideas forward to create the best conditions for students and families.”
She said that the Minnesota Department of Education provided guidance that aligned well with the district’s strategic plan and its equity decision-making protocol, which was an affirming first step.
“We were all aligned together in making sure that we were thinking about respect and dignity of everyone involved,” Paul said.
She also said staff members have been working with elementary principals and looked at what a teacher’s day looks like in terms of their availability and what attendance should look like. They are also mindful of what the teaching experience will look like.
On the elementary side, the concept is that each teacher team is working with technology to create a learning board relevant to their students’ grade level.
Paul said they don’t want to be tempted by the many free applications; rather, staff would prefer to try to see what it looks like from a family’s perspective and how much students will be asked to log into different sites. On the elementary side, staff members have predominantly used Seesaw and Google to keep instruction consistent for families. They are also looking at how to incorporate printed materials.
“All in all, we really feel like we have a good framework that was laid out that gives teachers the ability to run with it,” Paul said.
White Bear Lake Area High School Principal Alison Gillespie said, “Secondary has also talked about lesson structure and how students can check in with teachers.
“We’ve had a lot of amazing conversations around equity and how we make sure that all of our students are feeling success and that we don’t have students falling through the cracks,” she noted.
Lisa Ouren, director of student support services, spoke of the district’s recent partnership with St. Catherine’s University. She shared that they would be opening Bear Care Health and Wellness Center, which will serve students ages birth to 21 to meet their basic care needs free of charge.
“We’re hoping that within the next week that we’re going to be able to add a mental health component to it,” Ouren said.
The wellness center will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. From 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays., a telehealth clinic will be offered.
Kazmierczak said they were planning on opening and running the center this summer; however, due to current circumstances, the clinic has opened a few months earlier than anticipated.
Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Tim Wald shared that meals are being distributed to families who need it, per the governor’s orders. There are several ways that students can access meals.
“There’s a form that we ask them to fill out just to reserve their meal so we know how many to prepare. It doesn’t ask them to identify themselves in the request form,” Wald said.
Curbside pickup is available for breakfast and lunch at Birch Lake, Oneka and Willow Lane elementary schools. Families can pick up two breakfasts and two lunches for each child on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The district has also set up 11 neighborhood pickup sites. Bus drivers are working with school cooks. The meals are delivered from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Families can pick up meals at any of those locations if transportation to the three elementary schools is a challenge.
Wald said district social workers have also been in contact with the White Bear Lake Area Emergency Food Shelf. There are weekend packs families can pick up as well.
Tim Mauer, director of community services, said as part of the governor’s order the district has been asked to provide child care for children of emergency responders and health care workers, termed Tier One employees.
The program was rolled out several weeks ago at three sites and has had just under 300 submissions of forms sent out districtwide. It is currently serving up to 80 students. Mauer said staff members are working on opening up a child care program for tier two employees.
Director of Technology and Innovation Steve Asper said the technology department has been working diligently on instructional tools and platforms that teachers are using, including tools like Google Meet, which puts their infrastructure to the test.
The district is also making sure teachers and students have the hardware they need to connect.
“We did a calling survey to connect every student with a phone call to make sure they’re doing well. It was also a time where we could gather some critical information around technology needs and some other health and wellness needs,” Asper said.
At the time of the meeting, Asper said staff had already connected with 4,700 students directly. From those calls, the district knows there are internet needs for 150 students, but that number is expected to go up some. The district also procured 250 WiFi hotspots.
Director of Communications and Community Relations Marisa Vette advised families to check the district website, as it is updated regularly. A page is set aside just for COVID-19 updates, and is available in Spanish.
“We are doing a daily email out to our families and sending that to staff as well,” she said.
The district is sharing whatever information it has with families on a daily basis.
“It’s pretty amazing, the amount of work that’s happened in the last few days,” said Kazmierczak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.