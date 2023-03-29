WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The number of male occupants at a sober house will remain at five after supervisors denied an appeal to double it.

Owner Daniel Maher requested the Town Board amend an ordinance allowing up to 10 unrelated males to live at a sober house at 2592 Blue Bill Circle. The five-bedroom property rents to men seeking sobriety in a group-home environment.

