WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The number of male occupants at a sober house will remain at five after supervisors denied an appeal to double it.
Owner Daniel Maher requested the Town Board amend an ordinance allowing up to 10 unrelated males to live at a sober house at 2592 Blue Bill Circle. The five-bedroom property rents to men seeking sobriety in a group-home environment.
Five occupants is too few to provide the kind of support those recovering from addiction need, Maher said. He is a member of Minnesota Association of Sober Homes (MASH) and has been running similar properties for 15 years.
“Sober living is about community,” Maher maintained. “It helps to have others around who are doing the right thing in building a new life.”
Board Chair Ed Prudhon said he worries about issues like parking and code enforcement with a higher number. “We have a tough time monitoring rental houses now with two people. Ten seems like an extreme amount.”
In his pitch to the board March 20, Maher said the house can easily hold 10 residents once he adds three bedrooms and a bath in an unfinished basement. And his driveway can hold six vehicles, which he believes is sufficient, since about half the renters don’t own cars.
MASH President Randy Young also spoke to the board. He owns three sober houses in St. Paul occupied by 12, seven and four residents. “Ten is an optimum number,” Young said. “Five is too few. There has been a fair amount of research that shows more people are needed for therapeutic value.” Young emphasized that “guys who live in sober houses want to be part of a community. They are good neighbors and deserve respect.”
MASH has 165 registered sober homes in Minnesota, or 1,800 beds. Not all houses register or join the organization. “We believe as members we can educate communities on why it’s important to allow sober houses,” Young continued. They also train managers on how to run a successful sober house. There is no counseling or direct services done at the homes. The manager handles disagreements and curfew issues. Most houses require residents to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
Another sober house advocate attending with Maher and Young was Chris Edrington, owner of St. Paul Sober Living and vice president of the National Alliance of Recovery Residences (NARR). All 33 state MASH affiliates are members of NARR.
Edrington told the board the Twin Cities is known as one of the most vibrant sober communities in the country. He also told them he won a federal court case 11 years ago in Colorado over occupancy numbers. Edrington wanted 10 beds and was told he could only have six. “They violated the Fair Housing Act and had to award us $550,000 in damages,” he said.
“Community will save your life when trying to recover from addiction,” Edrington continued. He feels a number between eight and 10 is the “sweet spot”.
Town Attorney Chad Lemmons reminded the board that alcoholism is considered a disability, which means the township is required to make accommodations under the American Disability and Fair Housing Acts. “The question is, would increasing the number above five be a required accommodation?” he asked. “If a sober home consisting of five or fewer residents can effectively treat an alcoholic, then the town has accommodated the disability.”
Lemmons told the advocates the township didn’t appreciate what he perceived as threats of a lawsuit, and that they did not have the right to any number they chose under the Acts.
“To say you have an unconditional right to any amount is incorrect and not supported by law,” the attorney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.