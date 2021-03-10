So far, so good: Local lakes display low-salt diet

In Minnesota, 50 bodies of water exceed the quality standard for chloride; 75 are near the standard. Fortunately, White Bear-area lakes aren’t on the lamentable list.
That isn’t the case for five other lakes in the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD). Located in the Roseville/Arden Hills/New Brighton area: Long Lake, Silver Lake, Pike Lake, Valentine Lake and Little Lake Johanna are all too salty.
RCWD Lake and Stream Specialist Matt Kocian pointed out that watersheds draining to those lakes are larger, especially compared to the size of the lakes themselves, which makes them more susceptible. There is more impervious surface in those watersheds, too, like parking lots, streets and sidewalks. In comparison, the White Bear area has less impervious surface, smaller watershed areas and larger lakes.
That isn’t to say chloride is not a concern, however.
“Chloride is still a long-term problem in the White Bear area, it’s just not quite as bad as some other areas,” maintained Kocian, who added that salt concentrations are increasing in most metro lakes.
Officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), the agency responsible for monitoring chloride, say salty water is a growing problem that threatens freshwater fish and other aquatic life. Chloride from de-icing salt, water softening, dust suppressant, fertilizer and manure gets into lakes and streams around the state, as well as groundwater that supplies drinking water.
An estimated 365,000 tons of road salt is applied in the Twin Cities metro area each year. According to the MPCA, a University of Minnesota study found about 78% of the salt applied for winter maintenance in the Twin Cities is either transported to groundwater or remains in local lakes and wetlands.
The city of White Bear Lake salts only intersections, not entire roadways, according to Public Works Director Paul Kauppi. “We minimize our salt usage as much as possible, and we’re using more environmentally friendly additives,” he noted. The city sent public works staff to “smart salt training” in early February and uses temperature gauges in its plow trucks to determine how much salt to apply.
White Bear Lake is assigned a “chloride waste load allocation” by MPCA for South Long Lake in New Brighton and Kohlman Lake in Maplewood, two downstream water bodies on the impaired list.
City Environmental Specialist Connie Taillon said runoff from the city of White Bear Lake eventually flows to the impaired lakes, so it is assigned an allowable chloride loading allocation.
“We are one of many cities on the list that needs to reduce chloride use to those water bodies,” she said.
Rice Creek’s Kocian said the load limit is a gross estimation that likely requires a “pretty complex method” of regulating. He figures it’s MPCA’s way of getting every community to recognize there’s an issue.
As the watershed district’s water monitoring specialist, Kocian said chloride levels are checked at least 12 times a year in the area’s two largest lakes. Lakes at risk get sampled more often.
“Big lakes can handle more concentrations of chloride before concentrations creep up,” he iterated.
Once impaired, can a lake recover? “Not in the short term,” he replied. “There is hope for getting it unimpaired in time. The current chloride load needs to be lost either to outflow or infiltration down into groundwater — also a scary thing.”
Bottom line: Chloride concentrations are increasing in most lakes in the metro, including lakes around White Bear. “It’s a common theme,” Kocian stated. “Chloride is a definite problem that requires our attention.”
