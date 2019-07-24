WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Fearing approval would set a bad precedent, the Town Board denied a minor subdivision on the corner of Top Lane and South Birch Lake Boulevard.
Property owner Patrick O'Brien requested lot width and lot size variances to split his L-shaped parcel at 1382 Top Lane. One lot would be about 90 feet wide by 207 feet deep fronting Top Lane. O'Brien's house is on this piece. The second lot would be a vacant corner piece measuring 89 by 110 feet.
The town has a minimum lot size of 12,000 square feet with a minimum width of 105 feet. At 9,800 square feet, the corner lot does not meet the requirement; hence the need for a variance.
O'Brien indicated he planned to build a one-story home on the lot.
Town Planner Tom Riedesel felt the undersized lot was consistent with other lots in the area, noting “it's a bit of a departure, but the lot is oddly configured and lends itself to a corner lot.”
The Planning Commission had recommended approval with the condition no future variances be granted on the new lot.
The split makes sense, agreed Town Chair Ed Prudhon, adding, “but when we do this, it comes back to bite us.” He was concerned the town is setting precedence with the lot size and could not endorse the request. “I'd like to get it to the 10,000 (square foot) mark at least,” he said.
Town attorney Chad Lemmons reminded supervisors the lot size was consistent with the neighborhood “but you are deviating quite a bit from town standards. And where is the practical difficulty or undue hardship?” he asked, which must be considered for variance approvals.
The board denied O'Brien's request, noting explanations for their reasoning will be provided at the next meeting.
Debra Neutkens
