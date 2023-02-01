WHITE BEAR LAKE — Notice an absence of fish houses on the lake? Heavy, wet snow on top of slush is making it difficult to travel across the frozen expanse, noted the guy who pays close attention to ice conditions.
Longtime White Bear Lake Conservation District board member Mike Parenteau keeps tabs on ice in and ice out, as well as water levels, as chair of the lake quality committee.
In his district report last month, Parenteau said the uncharacteristic lack of fishermen and snowmobiles on the lake is due to poor ice conditions. “Snowmobiles are bogging down,” he said. “It’s hard to get around.” And for the official record, the lake froze Dec. 6.
Fewer people on the lake have also made it a slow season for enforcement officers who patrol the ice. District counsel Alan Kantrud said the lack of good ice access is keeping people away. “The eyeball test says it all. It looks really slow out there,” he told the board.
In other business at the district’s Jan. 17 meeting, the board:
• Agreed to hire a surveying company to identify edges of the authorized dock usage area (ADUA) in Commercial Bay.
Chair Bryan DeSmet said the information is needed to evaluate whether docks are within a marina’s ADUA and to give boaters enough room to get in and out of slips without entering neighboring space. A request for bids will go out to several local companies familiar with the area. A hiring decision will be made at the Feb. 21 meeting. Survey results will provide a “zone of control,” noted Kantrud, who believes this will be the first time the bay has been surveyed.
Survey results will be shared with marina owners. The board also requested notification two weeks before a dock is installed so a district representative can be there to observe compliance.
• Agreed to consider an online permit application process.
Suggested by Birchwood board member Darren DeYoung, the format would “streamline” the annual application process for commercial/association docks.
• Agreed to make a final attempt to notify a homeowner at 4955 Lake Ave. to remove a permanent dock.
The district sent a certified letter to the address informing the owner the unlicensed dock must be removed before ice out. Mahtomedi board member Mark Ganz said it was brought to his attention the owner does not live in the U.S. but someone inhabits the house, so he doesn’t know if the right person received the notification. He suggested citing them for the illegal dock and/or paying a company to move it onto their beach and charge for the labor. Attorney Kantrud advised “doing more homework before yanking the dock. We want more official action if we get an abatement.” Kantrud said he’ll go knock on the door if necessary to learn who lives there and how to notify the actual owner.
• The Boy Scout’s annual Lake Winter Ice Cleanup volunteer event is scheduled for Saturday, March 11.
Education Committee Chair Scott Costello said the district will provide yellow trash bags for the event. This is the 20th year. (Watch the Press for more info on how to participate).
• Held nominations for 2023 executive board. Nominated for another term are DeSmet, White Bear Township, chair; Meredith Walburg, Dellwood, vice chair; and Parenteau, White Bear Lake, treasurer. A vote will be taken next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.