Slip numbers remain contentious in Commercial Bay

Boat slips are in high demand at Commercial Bay docks.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

The White Bear Lake Conservation District is looking for a way to enforce its ordinance regarding maximum slip numbers without spending a fortune in attorney fees.

Docks of White Bear continues to conduct business as usual without a permit in Commercial Bay and the district’s board of directors, which regulates the number of slips, is scratching its collective head on how to deal with the illegal operation.

