Slip numbers remain contentious in Commercial Bay

The White Bear Lake Conservation District is looking for a way to enforce its ordinance regarding maximum slip numbers without spending a fortune in attorney fees.
Docks of White Bear continues to conduct business as usual without a permit in Commercial Bay and the district’s board of directors, which regulates the number of slips, is scratching its collective head on how to deal with the illegal operation.
Normally, a fine is involved. “When my dock was out of order, I was threatened with a daily fine,” noted Susie Mahoney, Birchwood’s representative on the board.
District Chair Bryan DeSmet observed that since Docks of White Bear did not have a representative at the July 18 meeting, and has yet to apply for an operating permit, they don’t seem too concerned.
“The season will soon be over and they haven’t paid a dime. A slap on the hand seems ridiculous to me but that is the mechanism we have,” DeSmet said.
Marina operators pay $75 per slip to the conservation district. That amounts to $19,500 for 260 boats, the number Docks of White Bear allegedly harbors. The district’s ordinance allows a maximum of 240 slips.
Docks of White Bear Marina manager Mike McGoldrick, who partners with his father Brian, was willing to compromise last month when he asked the board for 250 slips this season.
The McGoldricks contend they are operating according to their DNR permit, which has historically allowed 260 slips rather than the district’s 240.
The request was denied by the board and the marina manager was asked to return with an application the board would approve. That did not happen.
Reached via email after the meeting, Brian McGoldrick said he was out of town and hadn’t had a chance to review the video. He did say he hoped the issue could be worked out, adding, “Whatever standard the board is going to impose needs to be applied equally on the waterfront.”
As the board mulled its options for enforcement, much discussion centered on citing the marina operators with a misdemeanor, which involves a $1,000 fine if found guilty. Evidently the Sheriff’s water patrol was asked, but declined a request to enforce the lake district’s ordinance by way of citation.
Mahtomedi board member Chris Churchill inquired as to why the deputies won’t issue a ticket? “I think the difference in the number of slips allowed by the DNR permit and our permit may seem a little troublesome to them,” DeSmet replied. “They didn’t want to get involved at this point.”
The chair, who represents White Bear Township, proposed board counsel Alan Kantrud issue three citations a week to Docks of White Bear until the district receives an acceptable application. Each complaint would be considered a misdemeanor and each one would presumably be tried in court.
Kantrud warned the number of complaints would be an administrative burden and would get expensive. “It’s really not worth the squeeze at $1,000 a pop,” he told the board.
Eventually DeSmet withdrew his motion to cite Docks of White Bear for a misdemeanor offense, replacing it with a motion that did not involve the attorney.
The board agreed by a 7-3 vote it would approve an application for 240 slips with a 10-slip variance, bringing the total to 250, which is what McGoldrick asked for in the first place.
Docks of White Bear also has 30 days to get its docks within 300 feet.
“It’s a way to get a permit,” DeSmet conceded. “They don’t care what we tell them. They will do what they want to do. The reality is that this group of individuals will do what they want regardless of our ordinance. It’s a sad state of affairs.”
Another enforcement issue brought to the board was a repeat of last year. Multiple boats tying up on Tally’s docks illegally encroach on Docks of White Bear space. Boaters renting slips on that side can’t get in or out due to the boats double or triple parked at Tally’s.
What to do? One option is to call the Ramsey County Sheriff water patrol. If no one answers, call 911 and say it’s a non-emergency call for service.
