WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Like it is every year, the proposed 2024 tax levy is a “worst-case scenario.”
Finance Director Tom Kelly made that clear at the start of the township’s March 14 annual meeting.
“We use conservative revenues and worst-case expenditures,” said Kelly, who also reminded residents that the levy can go lower but cannot exceed the number approved at the meeting.
Without further ado, Kelly proposed a $5,901,288 levy, a 2.1% increase over the 2023 preliminary levy.
The property tax levy includes a debt service levy of $513,000. That is only a 1.15% increase.
A revenue item added to the 2024 budget that wasn’t available this year includes $21,000 in animal and rental license renewals that the township doesn’t receive in odd years. Expenditure changes include a wage increase of 4% for union employees and more money budgeted for recruiting summer help for street and park maintenance.
It’s too early to know how much health insurance will increase, but Kelly plugged in an 18% increase.
Personnel services increased $118,000, or 7% from the 2023 budget. The park improvements budget is estimated at $350,000 based on the township’s 10-year capital improvement plan. A 12% increase was budgeted for public safety, including contracts with the sheriff’s department and White Bear Lake Fire, and $40,000 was allocated for tree removals due to emerald ash borer.
According to Kelly, if the town’s tax capacity remains the same at $19 million in 2023, tax rate would be 28.56% compared to 26%. “That means if a home did not change in market value, we would see a township property tax increase of $4.50 to $10 per month on homes valued between $200,000 and $400,000.”
Home value notices are mailed in spring. “That number, if you don’t appeal to the county, is what is used to calculate your 2024 property taxes,” Kelly noted. “People don’t associate the notice of value with the taxes they’ll pay. There is a disconnect. By the time taxes are finalized in fall, it’s too late.”
He expects increases in home value to be less significant than last year due to higher interest rates. “But expect some type of increase.”
A motion by a resident to reduce the amount budgeted for health insurance by $1,288 was approved, rounding down the proposed levy to an even $5.9 million.
The final budget and property tax levy will be approved at the township’s Dec. 5 meeting.
— Debra Neutkens
