Sighs of relief were heard Tuesday, Aug. 5 as six of the eight fall sports offered by White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi were told they’ll be able to play in the fall.
After months of speculation, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) announced that boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming, and girls tennis get the go-ahead, albeit with shortened seasons and some restrictions.
“Our soccer, cross country, swim and dive, and tennis seasons will look a lot different this fall,” said Aaron Forsythe, Mahtomedi activities director. “We will only be competing within our Metro East Conference, with a 30% reduction in contests. Player pods and safety precautions were instituted this summer and will continue this school year.”
Earlier, the MSHSL, advised by Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control, had ranked football as the highest-risk sport, soccer and volleyball as medium risks, and tennis, cross country and swimming as lowest risk. Football and volleyball were moved to spring.
While cross country, tennis and swimming seemed safe bets for fall, soccer teams were on the bubble, and their coaches were relieved at the news.
“We are cautiously optimistic and excited about the potential for a fall soccer season,” White Bear Lake boys soccer coach Karl Jende said. “With the boys having their club season cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, they have been hungry to be out on the field playing.”
Jende is aware that “things can change at any moment” and that even if the season proceeds it will look very different, including a shorter schedule and probably no fans in the stands.
Mahtomedi girls soccer coach David Wald, whose team has won two straight state championships, echoed, “I am guardedly optimistic about the season, knowing that the season could be shut down at any moment if there is an uptick in Minnesota of people with COVID.”
Many questions, he said, persist: “Do we have a postseason, do we have fans, who do we play?”
White Bear Lake girls co-coach soccer John Dierkhising said he was confident a month ago, but has been less so as the weeks went by.
“I did think soccer would be played at some point versus being cancelled, because of being outdoors, but thought it would be even more limited if played in the fall.”
His players, though, never seemed worried.
“When we discussed things today (Aug. 5) they seemed happy, mainly the fact that all four levels would be playing this year. We have a large group of freshmen coming into the program, so I think there was some concern that teams were going to be limited to varsity and JV this fall.”
Jende said the Bear coaches have “been diligent to remind the team of the importance of their decisions and how they will impact the entire team's ability to compete this fall.” The message to the team has been “mask up, physical distance, sanitize, stay safe and we have a chance.”
Brian Peloquin, Bears activities director, said he “wasn’t surprised” by the MSHSL decisions.
“I would have liked to have seen them switch all fall and spring sports, but the decisions made are still helpful,” he said. “We are already in the planning stages for the remaining six sports.”
The Suburban East Conference AD’s, he said, passed a motion to keep all fall schedules within the conference.
