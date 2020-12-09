Two retail stores are closing downtown and a restaurant was compelled to change its name. A third store has also temporarily relocated.
Alleycat’s Gourmet Sandwiches was formerly the Meet Market at 1971 Whitaker St. Owner Alan Landreville, who purchased the six-year-old restaurant June 2019, told the Planning Commission last month that he and his partner really liked the Meet Market name and wanted to trademark it. While performing a search, he said they attracted the attention of a West Palm Beach, Florida, restaurant called The Meat Market, which threatened to sue if the White Bear Lake restaurant didn’t change its name. “The cost of the lawsuit would have outweighed the costs involved with a name change,” Landreville said. “We were left with no choice but to concede to their demands and change the name.” Landreville also co-owns Sak’s Sports Bar. He told the commission that “changing the restaurant’s name is the last thing we wanted to do. Even more frustrating is the inevitable loss of business due to the name change, cost of the sign and attorney fees.” The Planning Commission approved a request by Alleycat’s to amend an existing wall sign variance.
After three years at 2208 Third St., Blue Water Polish Pottery is closing Dec. 23. Owner Kathy Kuck said COVID-19 was the last straw in the tough decision to close her store. Her online business will continue at bluewaterpolishpottery.com. “We will reaccess when life returns to normal,” Kuck said. “I love downtown White Bear Lake.” She wanted to thank everyone for their kindness and support, adding she will miss her customers. “It’s hard to say goodbye,” Kuck said. Everything in the store is 20% off with more in-store specials. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The owner of Truly, 2175 Fourth St., has decided to retire. Sherrie Chapin announced on Facebook that after 14 years, she’s closing her doors. The quaint little store attached to Avalon Mall sells handbags, women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories, bath and body products and more from independent designers, crafters and artists. The entire shop is marked down 25%.
Frank Murphy, a retail women’s clothing store, has temporarily closed its downtown White Bear Lake location and relocated to Rosedale Mall for the months of December and January. The store is located next to Williams Sonoma at the north side of the mall.
