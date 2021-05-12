WHITE BEAR LAKE — The AV (autonomous vehicle) pilot project is still on track.
The project: A driverless shuttle that will transport people along a 1.5-mile route between PAI (Phoenix Alternatives) on Linden Avenue and the YMCA on Orchard Lane, has been quiet for most of 2020. City Now, Manager Ellen Hiniker says it’s moving forward.
The AV will run weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to provide a connection for PAI clients, residents of senior apartments on Willow Avenue and the Y.
The city manager informed council members April 27 that the city is close to finalizing a contract with MnDOT to proceed with the project, and thanked consultant Daryl Taavola, vice president of the global transportation company AECOM, for leading the project.
According to an October 2019 Press article, program costs for the first phase are $946,000. MnDOT would fund $809,000.
“It is coming, and we’re thrilled,” Hiniker said. “Word is getting out and people are excited around the state who are interested in this technology. It gives White Bear Lake another opportunity to shine.”
— Debra Neutkens
