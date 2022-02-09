A resident’s contentious sign, “Let’s Go Brandon,” is down now, but don’t be surprised if it reappears.
Birchwood resident James Nelson, who is not a fan of President Joe Biden, believes he has the constitutional right to display the sign, even if others find it offensive. The city disagrees.
For those who don’t know, the political slogan painted on his sign is a euphemism against Biden that got its start at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. A sportscaster interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown last October misheard a chant from the crowd, which wasn’t “Let’s Go Brandon,” but a much more vulgar phrase, “F--- Joe Biden.” Right-wing conservatives started using the G-rated phrase to show party support.
In Nelson’s case, the sign represents his displeasure with Biden’s southern border policies and the administration’s strategies toward China.
Erected in his front yard sometime late November, the controversial sign drew chuckles from some and distaste from others. Resident(s) complained to City Hall.
City code in Birchwood Village — described as scenic, tranquil & a little quirky on its website — clearly states that complaints first be resolved by “polite contact” between residents. If that does not correct the situation, or if someone prefers to skip that step, a complaint may be filed on a city form identifying the persons or properties involved and, if known, what ordinance is being violated. People can remain anonymous.
Once the complaint is received, city staff is tasked with conducting an investigation to determine if a violation exists. Staff may request assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and/or City Council members. Results of the investigation are to be summarized in a written report and placed on file. If a violation has occurred, staff “shall attempt” to work with the alleged violator and complainant to informally and expeditiously remedy the situation. If unsuccessful, staff may document the alleged violation in writing and serve notice on the alleged violator by mail or other method.
The notice shall set forth the nature, date and time of the violation, the name of the official issuing the notice, action the alleged violator shall take to comply and a deadline.
And this is where the process apparently failed Nelson when he received a citation in the mail from the county sheriff charging him with a misdemeanor crime punishable by 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. His day in court was set as March 16.
Both Nelson and his wife Margie adamantly claim they were never notified by anyone at the city that they were committing a crime and would face charges if the sign wasn’t removed.
The code they were violating was cited as 601.020. The charge: Erecting unauthorized sign or maintaining authorized sign beyond allowed time by Code. That code is 30 days or less in a 12-month period.
Nelson will argue his sign did not exceed the 30 days at any one time and would like the city to prove the time frame. “Who has the meter running?” he asked.
If they were out of town, the sign came inside. At night, the sign came inside. Nelson worried the sign would be vandalized if left overnight, like his election sign supporting Donald Trump. The first Trump sign was stolen and when he replaced it, that sign was burned to the ground.
“It gave me resolve,” said the grandfather of 14. “The nerve of the woke DFL to silence people with a different opinion.”
Mostly, Nelson objects to what he considers unfair treatment by the city and lack of due process once a complaint was made. But how the matter was handled is only part of Nelson’s beef.
“I feel abused and violated and ask myself, ‘Why am I being singled out?’ We fail to see where we have a violation. The city is full of signs that have been up far longer than mine and to my knowledge, no one else has gotten a citation from the sheriff,” Nelson said.
He wondered how a sign like “Black Lives Matter,” is different from his or the “We Believe,” signs around Birchwood. “If I put up a sign that read, ‘I love Eagle Brook Church,’ would that draw a citation if someone complained?
“This infringes on my liberties; my right to free speech to say I’m not happy with this administration,” maintained Nelson. “Maybe they can stop me temporarily, but I have the right to put that sign out.”
Not everyone shares Nelson’s sentiment.
Council Member Jon Fleck said he heard from “a number of folks” offended by the sign. “I don’t recall ever being aware of a sign put up in Birchwood that required an expletive to translate its meaning. It’s a new low,” he stated.
Fleck defended the city, stating he was sure the city administrator wrote letters to Nelson and another resident on Wildwood Avenue notifying them that their signs did not comply with city code and were the source of complaints. “One person complied immediately, the other did not,” he said.
Fleck, by the way, displayed a large Black Lives Matter sign in his yard that has been removed.
“We are a complaint-driven city,” noted Mayor Mary Wingfield, who added she didn’t have firsthand information on Nelson’s case since the city administrator was the person who talked to police.
Asked if she thought “Let’s Go Brandon” was much different than “Black Lives Matter,” the mayor just said, “that’s a good point. Our city operates on the basis of complaints. If we received a complaint about it, we’d have to investigate and ask the person to take it down.”
Wingfield said she did field complaints about Nelson’s sign before Christmas and felt the issue had festered long enough. She feels the city ran out of options and involved the deputies assigned to Birchwood. “They know their job is to ameliorate a situation before it escalates,” Wingfield said. “I think they did what they’re supposed to do.”
The mayor added that handcuffs attaching the sign to the post were also offensive to people. “It added a different element to what we’re talking about.”
When asked about the handcuffs, Nelson was incredulous. “Are they trying to paint me as a racist now?” he asked. “They burned my Trump sign down, so I came up with a system to secure the sign. They are carabiners, not handcuffs.”
Nelson went to City Hall last Thursday night to request a copy of the letter he should have received, per city code. The city administrator could not produce a letter nor did staff respond to a Press request to see any communication prior to the citation.
The lack of any kind of contact from City Hall particularly burns Nelson, a 20-year resident.
“I think it was a tremendous injustice to get a misdemeanor without even a phone call, email or knock on my door,” he said.
“Ridiculous” is how neighbor Dan Werra describes the sign dispute.
“People are getting so thin-skinned about everything,” Werra remarked. “There was no profanity on the sign. It actually makes me chuckle when I drive by. The whole thing is humorous — that what started from a sports announcer interviewing a race car driver took off like that.”
Another neighbor, Paul Langeslay, said he’s seen other Birchwood signs he finds more offensive. “People are exercising their constitutional rights on their property to erect signs. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. This involves freedom of speech, and that is what America is all about,” he told the Press. “You can hide behind your beliefs or stand up for them, and James has every right to stand up for his beliefs and I support that right.
“If an anti-Trump sign had been out a couple years ago, no one would have had a problem with it,” Langeslay added. “I think it’s a bias problem.”
The case will not go to court. If it had, Nelson stated he would have contested the charges. Instead, City Attorney Alan Kantrud quickly dismissed the case and all charges a few days after Nelson received the citation and removed the sign. The case record is no longer online, but the dismissal indicated that the defendant removed the offending sign “in the interest of justice.” That wording didn’t sit well with Nelson, who feels he was bullied into taking it down by threat of jail time. He hasn’t decided if the sign will go back up. He does intend to have a conversation with the City Council before it does.
(2) comments
Mr Nelson has the right to display this sign as much as any other resident of Birchwood to display their various signs, many of which can be seen strolling down the block.
Is the issue here a sign that has been up for more than 30days, or what it states?
That some disapprove of the content is interesting, but not much more and of little consequence in the situation. However, it brings up an interesting question. Who gets to be the content police in "a complaint-driven city” (whatever that means) ?
Do the rights of a resident end where the feelings of another begin? What if someone is offended by the color of a house, or the bumpersticker on a car in a driveway? What if Mr. Nelson is offended by a sign in support of a politician or party? Does that come down in a "complaint driven city" ?
That society in general has become so easily offended (some might say 'triggered') shouldn't lead to evolution of constitutional rights that are the core of this country.
Reminds me a quote widely attributed to Voltaire;
"I disapprove of what you say, but will defend to the death your right to say it."
When discussion and discord is silenced by the politicians (of all parties), we all lose. Democracy dies in darkness.
The fact that he was threatened with a fine or jail time is laughable. People put up worse signs when Trump was in office and I don’t remember them being fined or threatened by jail time. He has freedom of speech, let him have it. Also, shame on the city for not following their own code of dealing with issues “politely”- this is an older man with 14 grand kids who wants to voice his opinion “politely” by posting a sign in his yard, let him do it.
Thanks to this resident for standing up for his rights. Love our neighbors.
