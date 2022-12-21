VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) is pleased to announce the winners of its annual awards, the Watershed Steward Award and the Watershed Partner Award. Each award is an effort to celebrate success stories and partnerships in water education, management and planning.
Megan Sigmon-Olsen, a VLAWMO cost-share program participant, received the Watershed Steward Award. She began her watershed journey in 2017 when she planted a pocket prairie garden, providing a way to transform her yard to be more beneficial to insects, animals and soil.
Her love for native plants moved her to do more with the creation of a downspout rain garden and a wetland buffer. Sigmon-Olsen’s home rests on the edge of Rice Lake in White Bear Township, which is one of the wetlands that Lambert Creek travels through as it goes from Goose Lake and Whitaker Pond to East Vadnais Lake.
In 2021, she added a larger curb-cut rain garden with the support of VLAWMO’s cost-share program. Unlike the downspout rain garden, the curb-cut rain garden takes water from the street and infiltrates it into the ground. This reduces the amount of water, debris and sediment that go into the storm drain, recharges groundwater and creates a more balanced watershed by adding valuable upstream storage. In addition to watershed benefits, the native plants used in each project combine together to create four regions of pollinator habitat.
Sigmon-Olsen and her family have hosted their neighborhood’s “Night to Unite.” This provides opportunities for neighbors to see Sigmon-Olsen’s rain gardens and wetland buffer up close and chat about their benefits to pollinators and the watershed. It’s estimated that Sigmon-Olsen has spent about 50 hours planning, planting and maintaining the curb-cut rain garden since 2021 and has interacted with over 100 people for conversations and education about the rain garden.
Vadnais Heights Elementary Principal Sara Svir, on behalf of the school, was the recipient for the Watershed Partner Award.
Svir and the Vadnais Heights Elementary staff have been promoting and utilizing the “Bear’s Backyard” for over a decade. Embracing the unique features of Vadnais Heights Elementary, the Bear’s Backyard includes a forest and wetland trail on the school grounds, in addition to a rain garden. The rain garden was installed in 2013 with support from VLAWMO’s Community Blue grant program.
Svir has helped to integrate the rain garden into the mission of the Bear’s Backyard, allowing students to interact with the natural space and blend it into the school’s curriculum for math, science and even artistic activities. Fourth and fifth grades have specialized in the rain garden the most by educating students on plants, pollinators, erosion and soil and water connections, in addition to all the personal life lessons that come with taking care of a garden.
Svir and staff have utilized the Community Blue grant program to purchase new plants for the rain garden. They have also been champions for rain garden maintenance, helping to keep it active by coordinating partnerships between parent volunteers, volunteers from Christ the Servant Lutheran Church and the school district grounds staff.
Nominations for the VLAWMO Watershed Steward Awards are accepted year-round. For nomination forms, criteria and more stories from past year’s winners, visit vlawmo.org/get-involved/awards.
