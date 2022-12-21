VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) is pleased to announce the winners of its annual awards, the Watershed Steward Award and the Watershed Partner Award. Each award is an effort to celebrate success stories and partnerships in water education, management and planning. 

Megan Sigmon-Olsen, a VLAWMO cost-share program participant, received the Watershed Steward Award. She began her watershed journey in 2017 when she planted a pocket prairie garden, providing a way to transform her yard to be more beneficial to insects, animals and soil. 

