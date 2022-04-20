Sigh of relief as church debt paid in full

The wringing of hands is over for St. Mary of the Lake priest Fr. Ralph Talbot, who helped lead his flock out from under a sizable debt.
His recent announcement that the 140-year-old church was now debt-free was a long time coming for the congregation, which rallied to pay off $10.1 million in 10 years — five years ahead of schedule.
Talbot inherited the debt when he came to White Bear Lake in 2011. Nine years earlier, the parish borrowed $12.1 million for a much-needed expansion of the parochial school and Life Parish Center, doubling the space to serve both students, staff and community.
The generosity of church members, the archdiocese and local businesses and a close working relationship with Premier Bank were credited with paying off the debt.
The priest thought about the euphoric feeling of being debt-free while attending last week’s meeting with the finance council. “It used to be one of my most dreaded meetings,” Talbot admitted. “We were wringing our hands wondering how to pay off the debt, while still doing our ministry. It took 20% of our budget. It wasn’t sustainable.” The word bankruptcy was spoken, he said, but the church leader never thought it would come to that.
The monthly debt payment alone was about $10,000.
Since that joyful February day the bank marked the loan “paid in full,” the finance meeting is one of his favorites, added the priest. “We’re in a beautiful place now,” Talbot said. “We can focus on our mission to advance the name of Jesus.”
And for that, Fr. Talbot is grateful.
St. Mary’s congregation has always included members with means.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Mary T. Hill, the wife of railroad baron James J. Hill, attended Mass at the White Bear church while staying at the family’s summer residence, North Oaks Farm. Built in 1881, the church was located where the school and parish offices sit now and was an easy buggy ride on Sunday mornings. In 1919, her diary indicated Mary gave $10,000 to a “very happy” Fr. Fahey to pay off the school debt.
After her death in 1921, three of her daughters donated money to build a new church a block north at Bald Eagle Avenue and Fourth Street. A plaque dedicated to the Hill matriarch (written in Latin) still hangs in the sanctuary.
During Talbot’s tenure, the largest gift applied to the church debt was a $500,000 check from a donor who will remain anonymous. Gifts from St. Mary’s families came in during multiple capital campaigns, through stock contributions, IRA distributions and special honorariums.
Sacrifices were made by many who committed amounts large and small to pay off the debt, Talbot noted. “Some gave $10 a week, some gave $10,000 or $100,000. People gave what they could. All of that together got us to ‘paid in full.’”
It’s actually the first time in 40 years the church has been debt-free.
“I am grateful to those who made this day possible,” Talbot said. “Their generosity saved tens of thousands of dollars in interest. And while we were paying down the debt, we also made about $2 million worth of renovations and repairs that had been delayed because of the debt.”
Even people outside the parish donated. “They recognize that the church is strong when parishes are strong,” Talbot observed. “They saw us as not being able to fulfill our mission, so they stepped forward, especially in this last campaign, to help us. I told our members if people outside the parish are willing to invest in us, that’s a great sign of encouragement.”
Now that the church is free of debt, members have been asked to “dream.”
Talbot is still tabulating results of the “dream” survey asking parishioners what the church should do next. Additional tuition assistance for Frassati families is mentioned, as are outreach programs to help the homeless and a church-sponsored school in Haiti. Another popular suggestion was to bring back funeral luncheons.
Gratitude was also expressed to the late Fr. Roger Pierre and retired priest Fr. Rodger Bauman “who had the vision to expand the parish campus. It was fortuitous,” Talbot said. “As the school grew, we needed that space.”
The priest has just over a year to see some of the dream items realized. By June 2023, Talbot will know his next assignment, which he said will probably be his last.
Every six years, pastors are reassigned by the archbishop, a term that can be renewed. Talbot asked for that consideration back in 2017 when the church was in the midst of the debt campaign, extensive repairs and starting a new parish school. He doesn’t know where he’ll go, but it will be somewhere in the metro area. For now, he’s focused on bringing the congregation back post-COVID.
Numbers before the pandemic were 1,800 people at weekend Mass. “It’s slowly coming back,” said the priest. “We had about 1,400 for Palm Sunday. So we’re close.”
