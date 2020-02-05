WHITE BEAR LAKE— The City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 28 received a feasibility report from City Engineer Paul Kauppi regarding the 2020 street reconstruction project and 2020 mill and overlay project.
Kauppi explained that routine maintenance work needs to be done on all roads periodically, and a feasibility report looks at the current condition of pavement and other features as well as the estimated project cost.
He said that work needs to be done on Cottage Park Road and Bellaire Avenue this year. The street reconstruction portion is estimated to be about $1.8 million dollars.
“This will bring us up to about 93 percent of the roadways reconstructed,” Kauppi said.
The overlay project will span over about 3.3 miles at an estimated cost of $2.2 million.
Kauppi also noted that 79 out of 85 miles within the city are complete. The last few miles will be completed over the next 5-10 years.
“The next step after tonight is to hold a public improvement hearing. Staff recommends that the council adopt the resolution,” Kauppi concluded.
Councilman Dan Jones said he has heard questions from residents, as well as misinformation floating around about the sidewalk portion of the project.
Several sidewalk additions are included in the mill and overlay project, including Elm, Highland and Bellaire.
Kauppi said when they held the informational meeting last November for Elm Street, there were only a handful of people who showed up and not many voiced concerns or voiced opposition to the sidewalk.
Mayor Jo Emerson said that she’s had some questions regarding the decision to put a sidewalk on Elm. Some have said the sidewalk is proposed for the side of the street where the houses have the smallest yards, so adding a sidewalk will take up more of the yards. People have asked why the sidewalk isn’t being added to the other side of the street where the yards are bigger.
Kauppi said the lots are generally the same size on both sides of the street, but the houses might be farther back on one side. He said there’s also utility conflicts to get around and the south side has some topography challenges with steep yards and retaining walls.
“That’s good information to have,” said Emerson.
Kauppi said residents who will be affected also got specific notices on the projects.
Jones said he wanted to get all his questions out at the council meeting so that when they have the public hearing, they know how to answer questions from the residents.
The council unanimously approved to accept the feasibility report and ordered the public hearing to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
