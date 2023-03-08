WHITE BEAR LAKE — Patrons of sidewalk cafes will be able to sip a beverage from a glass container, instead of plastic cups, as early as 7 a.m., come April. 

The rules are part of a new ordinance that permits outdoor seating for restaurants and bars in public rights of way. 

