Shortcut nixed through new subdivision

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A pedestrian walkway won’t be required after all in the new subdivision known as Blustone Villas.
The Planning Commission wanted the developer, Mark Ashby and the 321 Group LLC, to dedicate a public right of way for pedestrians to access County Road E from the development, the former Rooney Farm. The developer would be responsible for constructing the access and the Homeowners Association would be required to maintain it.
The Rooney family is working with Ashby to plat the 5-acre farm at 1800 County Road E into nine single-family residential lots plus an outlot for stormwater.
Ashby objected to the path, telling the City Council that anyone using it could reach out and touch the homes along the easement and invite pedestrian traffic. “People will buy these lots for privacy. The walkway is too close,” he told council via the Dec. 10 Zoom meeting.
Staff felt access to E was desirable for walkability reasons, but the path could be “passive” and not paved. “There are seniors and a school nearby,” City Planner Anne Kane pointed out, and the path would offer a shortcut to the main road.
Councilman Dan Jones felt a cut-through was asking too much. He recalled that council wouldn’t approve a sidewalk a few years ago for another neighborhood, “so why on earth approve this weird trail?” he asked. “You wouldn’t access E on this trail; you would go south.”
Jones added that the city wants properties like this to be developed and “we’re getting the (type of) homes we want in this community. I am uncomfortable with the city stepping in for not great reasons. Let the HOA figure it out; they are the only ones using it.”
There will be a 30-foot utility easement to bring sewer and water to the homes.
The subdivision will be senior friendly but not exclusive. A Rooney family member will live in the farmstead and retain the outbuildings (Lot 4). Kane said Don Rooney’s son is moving into his late father’s house and wants the barn to store collectible cars.
The popular nursery sign along E will be moved to make way for expanded county right of way. “The community would find it a loss to lose the message board,” Kane noted.
Asked by Councilman Bill Walsh how the plat fits the Comprehensive Plan, Kane said the property has been guided for future single-family subdivision. “It’s an opportunity site knowing there is need for people who want to go to single-level living,” she replied. Kane added the Comp Plan did not call for the walkway connection in the cul-de-sac.
Council voted 5-0 to approve the preliminary plat, removing language requiring pedestrian access.
— Debra Neutkens
