Sheriff’s office looks for burglary, assault suspect

VADNAIS HEIGHTS — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating burglary of a hotel that occurred Oct. 10.
The suspect also appears to be tied to three recent reports of sexual assault in Vadnais Heights, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was seen on video Oct. 10 breaking a lock mechanism at the Holiday Inn in Vadnais Heights, entering the hotel and stealing an employee cellphone from a cart, reports the sheriff’s office.
The office asks for the community’s assistance in helping to identify this suspect. The suspect is described as a male, about 20 to 30 years old, African American, taller with a slender build, and a small beard. The suspect is believed to be driving a dark color early 2000s Volvo S40 sedan with silver rims and a Minnesota license plate.
If you can identify this individual or you believe you may be a victim, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320.
