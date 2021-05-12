Get Dean Soderbeck on the subject of Scouting and scuba diving, and it's hard to get a word in edgewise. His passion for teaching the sport he loves to young people is palpable.
For 23 years, Soderbeck has advised Venture Crew, a coed youth development program with the Boy Scouts of America open to ages 13 to 21. His group, BSA Venture Crew 820, started with eight Eagle Scouts with one specific interest: scuba diving.
Today the unit has enough dive equipment to suit up 50 divers in a "Discover Scuba" event or fully outfit 18 summer divers with the latest dive technology. They explore area lakes, quarries, Lake Superior shipwrecks, the BSA Sea Base in the Florida Keys and the Bahamas. A few years ago, his troop was featured in Boy's Life, the national Scouting magazine.
To make the sport more "wacky," Soderbeck hosts underwater basket weaving and underwater pumpkin carving at Square Lake. Later this month, the group will do an underwater beach cleanup on Lake Phalen.
Participants pick up discarded cans, glass, anchors and — last year — raised two steel picnic tables. A University of Minnesota backpack still had a sealed bottle of vodka and two glasses. It's too late to claim, but "we didn't drink it," Soderbeck said. They find hubcaps, tires and bicycles. Due to Phalen's poor visibility, the diving event takes place Memorial Day weekend before the algae bloom.
Scouts are introduced to ice diving, too. Soderbeck recalled the large amount of plasticware found near the Manitou Island bridge one winter in White Bear Lake. "We were canvassing the bottom looking for stuff not far from the boat landing. We found cell phones, fishing rods and reels, and a lot of Tupperware that probably blew off boats."
Driving his underwater passion is the need to pass on to youth the importance of preserving shipwrecks of the Great Lakes. Venture Crew partnered with the Great Lakes Shipwreck Preservation Society (GLSPS) a few years ago to expose Venture Scouts to dives on Lake Superior wrecks like the Madeira, Hesper and Samuel P. Ely. The nonprofit volunteer group works to preserve maritime heritage in the Upper Great Lakes region.
Soderbeck introduces Scouts to famous divers like Jean-Michael Cousteau, and GLSPS' friends like Fred Stonehouse, a Great Lakes shipwreck hunter from the Upper Peninsula, and Becky Kagan Schott, a professional underwater photographer and cinematographer who shoots for National Geographic and Discovery Channel. Both spoke at the Upper Midwest Scuba and Adventure Travel Show, an annual GLSPS fundraiser, at Jimmy's Event Center last month.
Schott gave a presentation on the World War II shipwrecks of Truk Lagoon at the scuba show. Schott actually enjoys diving the Great Lakes to shoot haunting images of its shipwrecks, Soderbeck said. He serves as vice president of the society.
"People don't realize the history we have in our own backyard," Soderbeck said about the lost vessels and their stories. He mentioned the recently discovered triple mast schooner, the Antelope, which sank in 300 feet of water near the Apostle Islands, fully intact. It was christened when Abraham Lincoln was president. "Lake Superior gets nasty," he observed. "The waves can be as high as the ocean but closer together. There are still a lot of wrecks we don't know about."
A master diver and certified instructor who logs 40 hours underwater a year, Soderbeck has no desire to dive deep. "It does not excite me," he admitted. "I have way too much pleasure watching the expression on a kid's face who goes on scuba in a pool the first time."
Widowed last year when his wife died of cancer, the Shoreview resident, 67, a father of two adult children, owns Soderbeck Design & Construction Inc. His work consists mostly of remodeling upscale residential homes in the Northeast metro. Coincidentally, he designed the former ReMax building on Highway 61 (next to the dentist's office south of Rudy's) in White Bear Lake.
As a Scout adviser, Soderbeck works to introduce young people to real-world adventures. "The future and growth of any organization is youth," he said. "We want to help youth today make the right decisions and provide guidance in developing leadership skills, personal growth, service and adventure activities like scuba diving."
He doesn't know why, but Soderbeck says it's getting tougher to recruit young people to try the sport. He offers membership to the entire metro area and even draws kids from southern Minnesota and Iowa. He figures he covers 1,200 square miles.
"We create an opportunity for youth to go beyond their comfort level by offering a large range of scuba diving adventures," Soderbeck said. "Some members we only see once a year and others once a month, but that's OK. We want them to make the right decisions in life, and we are here to support them in any way we can."
For more information on Venture Crew or the GLSPS, contact Soderbeck at deansoderbeck@yahoo.com or call 651-483-8596.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.