BIRCHWOOD — The rain is putting a damper on the city’s sewer pipe project. Digging was supposed to start Oct. 7 for a sanitary sewer line at South Shore Boulevard and East County Line Road (Hwy. 120). Instead, crews are “dewatering” at the site before a new gravity pipe can be installed; work is expected to start Nov. 5.
The project has temporarily closed South Shore Boulevard to traffic from Hwy. 120 to Bellaire Avenue until the end of November. The schedule has been a moving target due to the weather. Completion date is now expected to be Nov. 29.
In December 2018, Birchwood Village was informed by White Bear Township, which is contracted to maintain Birchwood’s sewer system, that the main pump in Sewer Lift Station 1 had failed. Lift station 1 is located at the intersection of Birchwood Lane and East County Line Road. The township engaged the backup pump but warned that this was a temporary solution and that there was no guarantee how long the backup pump would work.
“Lift stations are the bane of sewer systems,” noted Mayor Mary Wingfield. “This one is falling apart from the inside out. They’re great when they work well, but lift stations require daily monitoring, frequent repairs and are extremely expensive to replace.”
Fortunately, the city had an alternative — gravity. White Bear Township allowed Birchwood to connect to its sewer system, creating a downhill run. It works 24/7, does not need monitoring and costs nothing to maintain, said the mayor.
Replacing the lift station would cost about $500,000. This project will cost the city $353,000. “That’s still a huge number for a small city to assume,” noted Wingfield. “That is our whole budget. We are spending our rainy day fund.”
The city considered bonding for the project but since it earns virtually no interest on its money and bonding alone costs $25,000, the City Council decided to pay for the project by property tax levy over the next four years, rather than by assessment. “This means a 30% increase in city taxes, but it will be short term,” Wingfield said.
In an email to residents alerting them to the looming tax increase, the mayor paraphrased a former council member who years ago warned, “‘We are just one sewer problem away from a disaster.’ Well, that time has come,” Wingfield said. “The tragic part is it could have been done in 1998. Why did they rebuild it when the township has a lift station a tenth (of a) mile away? That’s spitting distance, as far as sewer systems go.”
But it doesn’t end there. Ramsey County wants Birchwood to temporarily fix the road when the project is done and replace it all together next spring. “The county is suggesting we rebuild the road in spring because of this pipe. That would add a lot of money,” lamented the mayor. “It’s a crappy road to begin with. A little town shouldn’t have to assume that much responsibility.”
