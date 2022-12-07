WHITE BEAR LAKE — When J.P. Barone was 9 years old, the Christmas gift he most obsessed over was a remote-controlled Crusader 101 red convertible toy.
That childhood memory has helped him empathize with 9-year-old Ralphie, the adult version of whom he portrays in the Lakeshore Players Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Story.”
“There is some memory of Christmas time and childhood that people relate to, whether it's something about the relationship with their mother, whether it was the year that the single most important gift was all they could obsess on, which is the theme of the show,” Barone said.
The holiday story, based on the classic 1983 movie of the same name, will be told seven more times on the Hanifl Performing Arts Center stage during the next two weekends. There will be two showings Friday, Dec. 9, and one each on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11. There also will be one showing each day Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16, 17 and 18.
Set in the 1940s, the tale tells of Ralphie’s personal mission of obtaining his own Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Adult Ralph narrates the story, with Barone wandering the stage while the action from his character’s childhood unfolds.
Patrick Sheehy, who portrays Ralphie’s father, “The Old Man,” knew he had to audition when he learned the Lakeshore Players were doing “A Christmas Story.”
“I just love being on stage. Acting wakes up a side of my brain that doesn't get exercise 9 to 5, Monday through Friday. To actually — as a character actor — have a solid, meaty, big role like this one — it’s a thrill,” Sheehy said.
The show’s director, Brandon Raghu, recalled jumping out of his chair from excitement when he was asked to oversee the play.
“I love this story, and I love Christmas shows in general because they just ground you back into the things you love the most, like family, friends, tradition and love and things that maybe you take for granted in other months during the year,” Raghu said.
Raghu and the cast are well aware of the story’s iconic status in the United States as a Christmas film staple and therefore lean hard into the show’s most memorable moments.
“Audiences should expect, when they come in and see the show, these iconic moments really solidified and defined,” he said.
Production and Development Manager Elena Glass said the audience also can expect to laugh during the play and get into the holiday spirit, no matter their age.
She’s been Lakeshore Players’ production manager since September 2020 and said “A Christmas Story” is probably her favorite show the venue has put on in her time.
“It's just impeccably dressed. There are so many details in the kitchen. It's a full, functioning kitchen: You have pots and pans and a sink and water and the decorations make it really feel like a home,” she said.
The production, which premiered on the Hanifl stage Nov. 18, had to overcome adversity partway through its run when lead actor Ryan Maddux departed from his role as adult Ralph due to health reasons.
Maddux left during the intermission of one of the showings, which is when Barone — Maddux’s understudy and a longtime Lakeshore Players board member — stepped into the role. The show must go on, after all.
“I came over, and they just put a mic on me on what I was already wearing,” Barone said.
Carter Monahan, an 11-year-old who portrays Ralphie, said he and the rest of the cast took Maddux’s exit hard but were thankful that Barone stepped up to fill the role.
“I'm just really excited all around, because we have such an amazing cast and we're going to persevere.”
