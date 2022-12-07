WHITE BEAR LAKE — When J.P. Barone was 9 years old, the Christmas gift he most obsessed over was a remote-controlled Crusader 101 red convertible toy.

That childhood memory has helped him empathize with 9-year-old Ralphie, the adult version of whom he portrays in the Lakeshore Players Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Story.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.