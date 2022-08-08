STILLWATER — Seven Ramsey County juveniles have been charged with various felonies following a disturbance and subsequent pursuit in Woodbury over the weekend, Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson announced.
Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, police from the Woodbury Public Safety Department were called to Cabela’s after staff reported a group of juveniles had been causing a disturbance in the store. Employees identified a maroon Hyundai sedan in the parking lot as being associated with the group, which police learned was reported stolen the day before.
Police arrived in the area and located the stolen vehicle in the Cabela’s parking lot with the juveniles inside. The vehicle immediately fled from police, coming within inches of a responding squad car. A vehicle pursuit ensued with the suspect vehicle reaching speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour.
During the pursuit, police successfully performed a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, and effectively disabled the vehicle near Inwood Avenue North in Lake Elmo. The juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot, leading to an exhaustive search of the area involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Police eventually located all seven juveniles, ages 12-15 years old, and they were taken into custody. A 12- and 13-year-old juvenile were later released due to the limited capacity of the juvenile detention unit.
Washington County Attorney's Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.