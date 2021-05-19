Last year, there were seven—this year, 26. There are more graduates in the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) program this year than ever before, adding extra joy to the American Indian Graduation Honoring Ceremony scheduled for May 29.
“It’s a big deal, and it really speaks to the overall growth and diversity in our school district year after year,” said Jordan Zickermann, Native American cultural liaison for White Bear Lake schools. “Our numbers are only going to keep going up.”
AIPAC is an education program for American Indian students in the White Bear Lake school district, run by parent volunteers and facilitated by Zickermann.
The community event will be held 5-7 p.m. May 29 at Lakewood Hills Park, and will include a Native drum group, traditional dancers, an Indigenous food vendor and representatives from local nonprofit Dream of Wild Health. In addition to being a good way to honor the graduates, the ceremony has the added benefit of supporting community partners that have no doubt been feeling the effects of the pandemic on their businesses and lives, Zickermann said.
The drum group from Red Lake Nation will perform traditional honor songs, and Dakota and Ojibwe elders will lead the ceremony and facilitate the event. Every senior will be awarded an eagle feather—a deeply meaningful symbol in many Indigenous cultures, and one of the only permitted additions to high school graduation garb.
“This has to be done by an elder, traditionally with prayer,” Zickermann said. “I couldn’t just hand them a feather. Our students are gifted these eagle feathers, and in policy that’s the only thing the students can wear during the official commencement ceremony on their cap. AIPAC fought for that right for our students.
“There are districts out there (where students are) not able to wear eagle feathers on their cap for graduation. It allows personalization for our students in a culturally relevant way.”
The event has been altered somewhat for COVID-19 precautions. In past years, AIPAC students of all ages were honored in the ceremony, but this year the event honorees will be limited to seniors. The event is outdoors and open to the public, but AIPAC is still requesting RSVPs from people who want to attend.
District administrators, community partners, teachers, staff and families usually attend in support of the graduating seniors, Zickermann said. “There’s a lot of representation at the event; that really speaks to the fact that we just want to honor our students for their resiliency especially during this year,” she said.
