It’s your funeral—why not make it your own?
That’s the idea behind Sendoff Funeral Services, a new Twin Cities-based event planning organization that aims to give people the kind of memorial they would have been excited to attend in life.
Kelly Roberts, who has long operated his family’s funeral home in Forest Lake, is the founder of Sendoff, which launched in November 2022. Roberts noticed that while the industry for other big life events such as weddings were changing with the times, funerals were often the same solemn, stuffy and depersonalized affair as they had been for decades.
“Over time, I thought we that we could offer new and unique experiences outside of the church and funeral home setting to honor and celebrate a life,” Roberts said. “Over the years I would hear the comment a lot: ‘I want to have a party, I don’t want to have a funeral.’”
Sendoff has partnered with hospitality venues throughout the Twin Cities to curate a funeral experience that fully embraces the unique personality of the deceased.
“We’re trying to lead that charge, offering new and unique experiences and giving permission to think outside of the box, pun intended,” Roberts said.
For instance, someone who was an avid golfer in life might have an event at a golf course, where guests receives golf balls inscribed with their name. They might even join the players on the green, their urn riding along the course in a golf cart. The possibilities are only as limited as the imagination of the family, or the deceased themselves, if they’ve taken the steps toward end-of-life planning. Education about end-of-life planning is another thing Sendoff hopes to bring to the community as it grows.
Since its launch, Sendoff has hosted a nontraditional celebration at the Dellwood Wedding Barn, as well as a more traditional service for an outdoorsman that included a pheasant release at the cemetery to honor his love of the outdoors and hunting.
“We do a deep dive or discovery time with the family to find out what made their loved one tick, and based on those ideas we can come up with and curate how their life can be celebrated,” Roberts said.
About 75 percent of people in the Twin Cities area choose cremation, Roberts said, but he expects the number is closer to 90 percent for Sendoff clients. Each family can determine how traditional or nontraditional they’d like the service to be—whether there will be a body for visitation is up to them.
Sendoff serves the Twin Cities region but is open to organizing destination events such as hunting up north or scuba diving in the Caribbean.
“The main goal is, when families and their guests leave these events, is they have to think, ‘This is exactly what we wanted.’ It provides so much hope and healing and joy and helps with the grieving process as well,” Roberts said.
Sendoff also has a charitable giving branch called SendHope. It partners with two nonprofits—Sophie’s Squad and the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Every Sendoff event results in a monetary donation in the name of the family’s loved one.
