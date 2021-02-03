Late winter can be a hard time for Minnesota birds. Insects are dormant, buried under snow or deep within trees. Seeds and grains have been picked over, and food sources are getting more difficult to find. Providing winter bird food in your yard is a great way to give birds a boost in nutrients, as well as provide some cheer and entertainment for your family during the coldest season.
A bird’s diet is defined by the shape of its beak. The finches, sparrows and chickadees that visit winter feeders are perfectly suited to cracking small seeds. Woodpeckers and nuthatches are adept at climbing up and down tree trunks and hammering under bark for dormant insects, but their beaks are adaptable enough to handle feeder seeds as well. Some birds have specific feeding preferences—dark-eyed juncos, for example, prefer to feed on the ground, and will often hang out beneath bird feeders.
Black-oil sunflower seeds are one of the most popular options for feeders. These seeds are high in fat, giving birds the energy they need to balance their metabolism in the cold weather. Good seed mixes often include sunflower seeds and millet, a small round seed that appeals to ground-feeding birds.
Cracked corn can attract a wide variety of animals in addition to birds. Sparrows, jays and turkeys will visit cracked corn on the ground, but so will squirrels and deer. Whole corn is often too large for small birds to consume; be cautious with corn if you live in an area with CWD deer feeding restrictions.
Unsalted peanuts are a good source of protein for many kinds of birds, especially blue jays, woodpeckers, chickadees and nuthatches. Peanut butter is another good source of the same nutrients, and can be used along with seeds, nuts, and pine cones to create fun homemade treats as an indoor project. Peanuts are also very appealing to other animals, especially squirrels.
Suet, or rendered animal fat, is also a great way to provide some extra energy. Giant pileated woodpeckers will flock to suet feeders just as willingly as tiny red-breasted nuthatches, and the behaviors of birds as they take turns or try to frighten off rivals is often entertaining to watch.
Fresh fruit such as grapes, berries, and slices of citrus, apples and bananas are a good food source you can often pull right from your own refrigerator. Fruit trees and shrubs, such as chokecherry and crabapple, are also an important winter resource for birds. Wintering robins and cedar waxwings, which feed on insects in the summer, won’t eat seeds and rely on these fruits to get them through the cold months.
Mealworms appeal to almost every kind of winter bird, and are especially good for supporting the kinds of birds that don’t normally eat seeds, such as robins.
Winter might be a good time to look ahead toward spring and think about adding some new plantings to your yard. This will increase bird habitat as well as food sources. Juniper, for example, retains berries long into the winter, and finches will love to visit the seed cones of evergreens such as spruce and fir.
In recent years, there’s been a lot of attention given to feeding ravens, crows and blue jays, which are all intelligent members of the corvidae family, known to recognize human faces and sometimes bring trinkets in return. These birds will eat almost any food scrap, but benefit most from protein sources such as unsalted peanuts, walnuts or almonds. They will eagerly accept treats such as hard-boiled eggs and raw meat. Many birds will eat bread, but it isn’t very high in nutrients and will not be as beneficial to them as foods that are higher in fat and protein. Many people avoid feeding corvids foods with a lot of salt and sugar because these birds may already be finding food high in these nutrients elsewhere. It’s better to give them something healthier to eat, just in case.
