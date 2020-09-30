Spending the day at Como Zoo and Conservatory is something disabled PAI participants could never do before.

Now, thanks to a grant from the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation (GWBLCF), daily excursions for the nonprofit’s participants aren’t limited by time or distance.

Money from the foundation’s Community Partners Fund was used to purchase a special Community Care Room that accompanies caregivers and their charges on field trips that can last all day. The innovative mobile care room ensures program participants have access to a secure, discreet and respectful space, as well as the equipment and supplies needed to address critical care needs.

PAI Development Director Amy Dauplaise said the $4,000 grant provided “seed money” that led to more grants from the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation and others to finance the van. It might be the only care room like it in the country.

“I cannot express enough how grateful we are from the support we got from the White Bear foundation,” Dauplaise said. “It was the first grant we received in support of this project; not the largest funder, but it was the first, and pivotal in terms of securing larger grants to get this completed. Once we got the seed money, it was a vote of confidence for others to grant remaining money. They like to see some skin in the game.”

The development director wants people to know that any contribution, no matter the amount, helps lead to additional opportunities for funding. “A combined impact makes a big difference for a nonprofit,” Dauplaise said. “It’s the collective power we have as a community to support organizations that makes an impact.”

The next round of the foundation’s Community Partners Fund program runs through Oct. 23. Since it was established in 2017, the fund has awarded $123,500 in grants to 47 community organizations. The PAI care van is among 72 projects and programs the fund has supported in the last three years.

Residents who would like to join in supporting local organizations are encouraged to contribute to the fund. Bottom line, the fund supports local groups that are addressing important needs in the community and enriching people’s lives, said foundation Executive Director Dave Swanson. Contributions can also support a specific field of interest such as the arts, the environment, human services and education.

Another project making a positive impact involves Hearts and Hammers. Volunteers for the Roseville-based nonprofit have helped revitalize five homes in White Bear Lake thanks to money from the community foundation. Hearts and Hammers assists low-income homeowners with exterior work at no cost so they can safely stay in their affordable home.

Executive Director Randi Prebil said two grants awarded by the foundation in 2019 and 2020 drew their attention to White Bear Lake. “The funding allowed us to move into this area and help more homeowners,” she said.

Swanson pointed out the Hearts & Hammers grants were shining examples of a way to bring services to the White Bear area from an outside organization.

Another group that benefited from seed money is Children’s Performing Arts (CPA). COVID-19 put its 2020 sensory-friendly project on hold. A production planned months earlier focused on providing access to theater.

“We were working with NewTrax and Solid Ground to make it happen. Then COVID hit,” said Kari Bullion, executive director. The show was completely revamped to a virtual online program free to the community.

“CPA asked us if we would allow the change,” Swanson said. “We felt the foundation should be flexible to modify the grant given the impact of the pandemic.”

Bullion noted the foundation could have delayed the grant but didn’t. “They worked hard to support organizations knowing we all needed it because of COVID,” she said.

For more information on these grants and how to donate, visit greaterwblfoundation.org. Also new to the Community Partners Fund in 2020 are grants to offset 2021 operating expenses for nonprofits. Like the fund for projects and programs, grant amounts range from $1,000 to $5,000.