The Ramsey County co-chair for the trail around White Bear Lake wants bicyclists to know “the dust is swirling” on about a quarter-mile of Birchwood Road in Mahtomedi.
The segment is a “critical and funded” piece of the 10-mile trail, noted Mike Brooks, who shares the Lake Links Association chairman title with Steve Wolgamot, a Mahtomedi city councilman.
Funded by the 2018 Legislature, the $1.4 million project is, so far, under budget.
“That’s good news,” said Wolgamot. “It helps us in other places. Funds left from one segment can get reassigned somewhere else.”
Project Manager Nick Guilliams, a WSB engineer, expects the work to be completed by the end of August. Delays with utility work under the road have pushed the schedule back a few weeks.
“It made sense to look at the whole road itself and the underground utilities when it was decided to move forward with the Lake Links project,” Guilliams said. “We had to narrow the road to 10-foot drive lanes to fit in the trail.”
There are also challenges due to wetlands on both sides of the road.
“The trail segment is tricky,” Brooks pointed out. “Creating a solution for cars and bikes and people on foot was only part of the access to be considered. Turtles and their ability to cross the road was also something area residents were vocal about being part of the solution.”
Turtle friendly, or surmountable, curbing is planned for the north (trail) side of the road. The reptiles can crawl up the curbing to access the wetlands. Barrier curbs on the south side will have concrete flumes that drain into the wetlands. Like a spillway, turtles can climb those areas to reach the wetlands.
“There is no guarantee turtles will use the flumes but it’s the only thing we could do,” Guilliams said. “A barrier curb protects people from driving off the road into the water.”
There will be turtle crossing signs as well, added Wolgamot, who admitted “it pains me that people hit turtles. Why would you hit a turtle?”
Lake Links has another $4 million ‘ask’ this legislative (special) session. “We are still part of the Senate bonding bill and a small part of the House bill,” according to Wolgamot.
The lake trail project received $4 million in 2018 from the state with $2.6 million allocated for South Shore Boulevard and $1.4 million for Mahtomedi. The current funding request is mostly for the Dellwood segment, some small stuff in Birchwood, plus pieces on the north end of the lake along Highway 96 owned by the city and township. “That would finish it,” Wolgamot said.
Once the Birchwood Road project is done, Lake Links in Mahtomedi is complete.
