Eight listening sessions hosted by Second Harvest Heartland will take place over the next month as a way to share feedback from local food shelves with members of Congress as they renegotiate the Farm Bill in 2023.

“We want to ensure hunger relief stakeholders have a chance to talk with staff members and members of Congress about how we can best use the Farm Bill to address food insecurity in Minnesota,” said Rachel Sosnowchik, public affairs specialist at Second Harvest Heartland. 

