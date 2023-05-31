Scouts handed lemons, now they’re Korea-bound

What does a Scout do to celebrate starting the process of becoming an Eagle Scout?
Not by going to Disney World. However, there is a place where Scouts can live the “it’s a small world, after all” dream for real.
The place to be in 2023 is the 25th World Scout Jamboree (WSJ), to be held in SaeManGeum, South Korea, from Aug. 1-12. It’s where tens of thousands of Scouts from all over the world will meet for Scouting activities and camaraderie.
Mahtomedi Eagle Scouts-to-be Collin Bromeland and Xavier Knauss are going.
They’ve been planning for more than a year to make good on their once-in-a lifetime opportunity to attend a Scout jamboree, which is only available to Scouts between the ages of 14-17. Because a jamboree happens only once every four years, a Scout falls into the eligible age group only once, and Bromeland and Knauss are not letting that window slam shut on them.
The decision to attend the WSJ came to the two Scouts in early 2022, when they were hanging out and talking, said Xavier’s mother, Chantell Knauss. When they learned that the WSJ would be held in South Korea in 2023, they were particularly interested, because each Scout has a parent who was adopted from South Korea. Both Scouts had previously traveled to South Korea with their families.
Not only are the two Scouts excited about going back to Korea, they are looking forward to meeting and getting to know Scouts from around the U.S. and the world, Chantell Knauss said.
The theme of the 25th WSJ is “Draw your Dream,” representing our willingness to accept young people’s ideas and opinions and create an opportunity for them to make their Jamboree dreams come true.
The Scouting movement, founded in 1907 by Lord Robert Baden-Powell, was so successful that its founder saw the need for a gathering of Scouts from all over the world to foster worldwide brotherhood and help young Scouts learn about other people and nations through direct interaction.
During the planning of the first Jamboree, which was held in 1920 in London, a Greek Scouting leader proposed that the international gatherings take place every four years, the way the Olympic games were held in ancient Greece. Baden-Powell liked the idea and named the gatherings “Jamborees.” Jamboree is an American word coined in the Civil War era to describe a large, noisy, festive gathering.
The WSJ draws as many as 50,000 Scouts from more than 170 countries worldwide. The United States’ contingent to the 25th WSJ will consist of some 800 Scouts, adult leaders and support volunteers.
Bromeland and Knauss have been assigned to WSJ Troop 6, which is made up of Scouts and adult leaders from Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska and North Dakota.
Bromeland and Knauss are sophomores at Mahtomedi High School and have been friends since Bromeland moved to Mahtomedi in fourth grade. They have maintained their friendship through the years and have developed some of the same interests, said Chantell Knauss.
Bromeland is a member of Scout Troop 433, chartered by St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, and Knauss is a member of Scout Troop 89, chartered by St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.
Both Scouts are active in the MHS Theater and Concert Choir, in addition to their separate activities, such as boys’ volleyball for Knauss and archery for Bromeland.
Knauss, who has been active in Scouting since first grade, will serve as a staff member at the Scouts National Youth Leadership Training program (Grey Wolf) this summer and will be inducted into the Scouts’ Honor Society, the Order of the Arrow, this fall. He has been elected as the WSJ Troop 6 assistant senior patrol leader.
Bromeland, who has been active in Scouting since third grade, served as camp counselor at a Christian Life Camp held on the Fort Merthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow and is working toward completion of his Eagle Scout rank.
For each Scout attending the Jamboree, the cost is approximately $6,100, which is not subsidized by sanctioned fundraisers. For Knauss and Bromeland, lemonade sales pays the ticket.
Knauss and Bromeland are thankful for the organizations who helped with their fundraisers, such as St. John in the Wilderness Church, which let the Scouts share its booth at MarketFest to tend their lemonade stand. Frigaard’s Bar in Willernie donated bottled water and ice for their lemonade stand. White Bear Lake Senior Center allowed the Scouts to set up their lemonade stand at the Parking Lot Sale in both spring and fall 2022. The city of Mahtomedi permitted the boys to have their lemonade stand at Veterans Park, and Mahtomedi High School Tennis let the boys sell lemonade and concessions at tennis matches. All three area Cub stores allow youth organizations to bag groceries for their customers for donations, which the Scouts also did.
Knauss and Bromeland will be available to offer cold, thirst-quenching “Lemonade+” for sale at their Marketfest booth Thursday evenings from June 14-July 20. They won’t be there the final week, as they will be traveling to the World Scout Jamboree.
At that time, “a culmination of over a year’s worth of hard work and planning will finally come to fruition,” Chantell Knauss said. “They can’t wait!”
