The White Bear Lake Area Schools District (WBLAS) School Board is asking district voters to consider renewing the existing capital projects levy in a special election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
According to Andi Johnson, director of finance, the capital project levy is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2023.
The renewal of the levy is projected to generated $2.6 million annually for an additional 10 years beginning in 2024.
“This levy is really critical for us to be able to meet all of our capital needs throughout the district,” Johnson said at the July 11 school board meeting. “We're really focused on four areas of spending.”
Funding will be used for:
• Safety and security: Maintain and increase safety and security measures throughout the district.
• Technology and related services: Provide classroom technology, software and computers for students. Related services include the maintenance of equipment and technology staff.
• Textbooks, curriculum materials and equipment, and musical instruments: These items would be purchased according to the district's curriculum replacement cycle.
• Transportation: Purchase additional buses and vans for student transportation.
“We have a replacement cycle for all of our transportation vehicles, and some of the fleet's getting pretty old,” Johnson said. “So it's important that we continue to maintain that so we have safe vehicles out on the streets.”
School board member Kathleen Daniels said she is glad that the the capital projects levy renewal is a flat rate, and that it makes sense to her and will be good for the district.
“We know that inflation in all of these areas has really gone up in 10 years, or even in the last couple of years, so I appreciate that the district is mindful that they're going to keep that rate flat,” Daniels said. “Also, I think about how important these areas are to our students and our families.”
In other board action, the district is extending its agreement with First Student as its primary provider in transportation, with an increase of 5% for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and 3% for the 2023-2024 school year.
