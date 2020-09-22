The White Bear Lake Area Schools board approved a policy on the use of face coverings in the district at its Sept. 14 meeting.
The policy is based on requirements from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), according to the policy document. “It's been vetted by our legal counsel,” said Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak.
The policy will be in place as long as Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency executive order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is in place. Face coverings are required by staff and students in district buildings and vehicles since the virus can be spread by a person who does not know they are infected.
Face coverings that cover the mouth and nose can include a paper or disposable mask, cloth mask, medical mask, scarf, bandanna, gaiter or religious covering. Face coverings must comply with the district dress code, i.e., not include anything vulgar, obscene, threatening, violent or reasonably likely to cause disruption.
Face coverings can be temporarily removed for eating, drinking, communicating with someone who has a medical or mental condition, participating in physical activities, playing instruments, performing or presenting, receiving medical services and for identification purposes. It can also be temporarily removed if the covering would get wet.
There are exceptions for preschool students and those with medical conditions, mental health conditions or disabilities that would make it unreasonable to wear a face covering. Face shields are allowed as alternatives for developmental, behavioral and medical conditions, or sincerely held religious beliefs. If a student cannot wear a face shield, there are options to use plexiglass around their desk, maintain 6 feet of distance at all times, or provide staff with more personal protective equipment (PPE).
Students who refuse to wear face coverings or face shields for no reason can be disciplined and could be suspended or offered remote education.
There are exceptions for staff so that they can teach. Staff can use face shields as an alternative if a face covering would impede education.
The policy reads: “Nonexempt employees may temporarily remove face coverings or face shields when in an indoor classroom or care setting that is confined to one group or cohort. Employees are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings or shields in these settings to the extent possible, especially when social distancing cannot be maintained, unless wearing a covering or shield would interfere with the early childhood development process. This exception does not apply to staff who float between rooms such as those helping to cover staff break times or deliver meals. In those cases, staff must be required to wear face coverings.”
Staff or visitors who refuse to wear face coverings or face shields for no reason could be reported to law enforcement. The violation is a petty misdemeanor under state law.
The full policy is available on the district’s website at isd624.org.
