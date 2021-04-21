A centralized reporting system, training for staff and healing circles at the middle and high schools are among the actions the White Bear Lake school district is taking to address reports of racism in the community.
The White Bear Lake school board discussed solutions with district staff at a special meeting on April 16, a week after students marched out of the high school in protest of a series of racist Instagram messages directed at Black students.
“Our team will continue to keep at the forefront of our minds the trauma that many Black, Indigenous and people of color are experiencing at this time, and of course we are anxiously awaiting resolution of the Chauvin trial,” said Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak. “It is a tense time in our state’s history. We want to be there to support students and families. We must each look in our hearts and minds to consider what we as an individual, school, and community can do to advance anti-racism work and ensure each of our students and neighbors feel respected, supported and valued.”
The school has been in the process of redesigning school operations based on an equity audit conducted in 2020. The audit found systemic problems in the schools such as staff overpolicing students of color and a lack of culturally relevant curriculum.
“That work has not progressed quickly enough,” Kazmierczak said.
Dr. Allison Gillespie, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, has spent the last few weeks speaking with students and investigating their claims of racism and discrimination in the schools.
“First and foremost, the students talked of lessons that occurred in our schools that should never have occurred, and I issued a directive that they’re done immediately,” Gillespie said. “We need to do an audit to figure out how they happened.”
Evaluations of curriculum and connecting with staff are also part of the work Gillespie is doing. One of the concerns reported by students was the “three strikes” rule that students said teachers have used to excuse hate speech in classroom settings.
“That is not a practice that we have, nor has it played out in consequences,” Gillespie said. “We apply a variety of different consequences based on the discipline we have. However, if our students are feeling that in our schools, we need to find out why and remedy that and figure out what the disconnect is.”
A centralized reporting system for racism, discrimination and bias is one of the biggest organizational steps the district is taking. The system will be similar to the one currently used to report incidences of bullying.
“We want to make sure we’re having a more consistent response and one where students see change, because when I hear students say you’re doing nothing, really what they’re saying is nothing’s changing. That’s not OK.”
School board members expressed interest in culturally responsive training for the board, as well as for district educators and staff.
Central Middle School had already begun implementing conversational healing circles for both students and staff as a response to the racial anxiety stemming from the Chauvin trial, said Dr. Marcellus Davis, director of equity and engagement.
“We really wanted to start priming our community on how we can deal with this within our space,” he said. The Instagram posts brought things to a head, and have expedited the district’s plan to extend that healing practice to both middle schools and high schools.
Davis shared that student leaders are also developing a short-term and long-term action plan for the district to expedite the district’s equity work. He also said the district is making extra effort to create a safer environment in the classroom—increased positive adult presence in the hallways, for instance, and frequent casual check-ins with students. As board member Margaret Newmaster put it, she’s heard firsthand how students of color have benefitted from “bat-eared” teachers able to catch and address even mumbled comments from other students.
“The adults make a huge difference,” she said. “Just be there and care. (Former students) remember 25 years later who did. It made a difference. You felt a little safer in somebody’s hallway.”
Board member Angela Thompson wanted to be clear that the equity work the district is undertaking is meant for the benefit of all students, not just Black, Indigenous, people of color and other marginalized groups.
“Our white students have also felt traumatized in this horrific event that has occurred in our district and things that have happened in this last week,” Thompson said. “We need to make sure conversations that are taking place are all of our students coming together and learning from each other.”
Town halls are another possibility the district may adopt to continue the conversation as a whole community. Working through the trauma related to racism in White Bear Lake will require collaboration outside the school district, Davis said.
“Schools are a microcosm of society,” he said. “We believe that racism is real in our school district, as well as in our community.”
