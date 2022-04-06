Secondary students in the Mahtomedi district can expect to see a schedule shake-up in school years to come.
During February and March, the Secondary Schedule Design Team conducted its first round of feedback sessions with families, staff and students to discuss the first draft of secondary schedule designs. The design team developed a first draft of four schedule options (two for Mahtomedi Middle School and two for Mahtomedi High School). The schedule options are presented in two rounds to feedback groups. During the feedback sessions, stakeholders learn about the redesign process and review the four schedule options. Focus group participants are asked to share strengths, concerns and areas of improvement. The second round of sessions will be held April 19 and 21. Families and secondary staff will receive emails soon regarding the second round of feedback. The design team will use this feedback to make refinements to present to the board later this spring.
As part of the district’s mission, board members frequently visit with legislators to advocate on issues important to education and to seek education’s portion of the budget pie. At present, the state has a $9.2 billion budget surplus. The district has four focus areas to take up with legislators in St. Paul during 2022: pupil funding, special education, instructional hours and accountability from technology vendors. The district would like to see legislators provide an increase in the basic funding formula allowance by 3% per year and index the formula to keep up with inflation. The district also seeks an increase in the state portion of special education funding. Mahtomedi’s subsidy for special education in fiscal year 2019 was $3.7 million. The district supports giving school boards the flexibility to expand the definition of instructional hours to include learning experiences beyond classroom seat time, such as internships or video broadcasting, to be overseen by a qualified teacher. The district also supports provisions to hold technology vendors to high standards of ensuring privacy in data security, monitor how students use technology in schools and clarify technical language to better allow teachers to use digital tools.
Construction on safety improvements at the baseball fields will begin in mid-July and be completed in October, after the board unanimously (4-0; Board Members Lucy Payne and Kevin Donovan were absent) approved the contract with Peterson Companies for work on the project. In accepting the Peterson bid of $341,815, the district also rejected bid alternates 1-3. Alternate 1 would have reduced the backstop netting from 40 feet to 30 feet; Alternate 2 would have added a concrete backstop wall; and Alternate 3 would have finished the backstop with a chain link fence. The cost estimate for the project was $350,000. At its Jan. 27 meeting, the board authorized advertisements for bids, and the bids came in on March 8. The principal engineer from Bolton & Menk Inc. said his firm worked with Peterson Companies on several projects and trusted its ability to complete the project in a timely manner and on budget. The consulting firm subsequently recommended that the board accept the bid. In any case, Peterson was low bidder for the project.
The district’s financial compliance levels were made more secure after the board conducted the second reading of Policy 790 – Post Issuance Debt Compliance Policy. School district auditors recommended the board approve this policy to ensure that the district is in compliance with federal reporting and disclosure requirements as it relates to district debt, Superintendent Barb Duffrin said.
The district has $2,119.73 more spare cash to spend on vital education necessities, following the board’s acceptance of donations from the past month.
Students enjoyed a busy month of February, said Toluwalase Akintola, student representative. At Wildwood Elementary School, first grade students conducted scientific observations. Second grade students heard a speaker on the subject of Down syndrome and learned how to be supportive classmates and friends. Students and staff wore colorful and mismatched socks to raise awareness of Down syndrome. STEM students collected road salt to prevent it from going into the wetlands. At O.H. Anderson, students played beach bingo to win prizes and earned “tickets” for fun privileges by reading books and displaying good behavior. At the middle school, students formed an open mind club, welcoming all students to join and have conversations. Seventh and eighth grade families are getting ready for an April trip to Washington, D.C.
At the high school, a student feedback group studied the second redesign of secondary schedules. “It’s a good time to understand where the school is going and to have the student perspective considered,” Akintola said. The COVID-19 mask mandate redesign has been going smoothly at the high school, she said. “I haven’t heard any negativity or disrespect from students, whether for wearing masks or not wearing masks,” she said. “It’s not a big deal either way; it’s been pretty good at that domain.”
Akintola relayed a few after-school team highlights from Athletic Director Aaron Forsythe. The Mahtomedi High School Real World Design Team took first and second place in the state design challenge; the math team earned third place at the Class AA state tournament; the gymnastics team earned sixth place at the state tournament; and the boys’ hockey team earned third place at the state tournament, where Ben Dardis won the Frank Brimsek Award as the best goalie in the state.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the District Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave.
Loretta B. Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
