WHITE BEAR LAKE — Facility maintenance projects in the White Bear Lake Area School District are getting their next round of funding, this time to the tune of $34 million.

The school board unanimously approved a resolution of intent to issue general obligation facilities maintenance bonds totaling $34,505,000 at its meeting Nov. 14.

