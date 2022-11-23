WHITE BEAR LAKE — Facility maintenance projects in the White Bear Lake Area School District are getting their next round of funding, this time to the tune of $34 million.
The school board unanimously approved a resolution of intent to issue general obligation facilities maintenance bonds totaling $34,505,000 at its meeting Nov. 14.
The bonds are the latest in a series of bonds that are set to be distributed over several years to fund the district’s long-term facility maintenance projects.
Tim Wald, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said during the meeting these bonds were factored into the original tax impact statement before district voters passed the $326 million Building Our Future bond referendum for broader district facility changes in November 2019.
The $34 million bond issuance will fund various updates at the high school’s North Campus. Those will include accessibility upgrades related to sinks, counters, drinking fountains, doors, restrooms and the elevator. Other maintenance improvements will consist of mechanical, plumbing and electrical infrastructure replacements.
The maintenance work will occur over the next several years, according to Wald.
“We have a pretty aggressive 10-year plan to address the maintenance of our buildings. The significant amount of maintenance of the 17 buildings that we operate — it’s almost impossible to tackle it all,” Wald said.
“We’re happy that within our Building Our Future bond referendum, we’re able to tag some of those deferred maintenance projects. Our buildings should be in pretty good shape for a good long time.”
School board Chair Jessica Ellison referenced page 108 of the meeting packet, where the bond’s maintenance projects are listed on the right side under the fiscal year 2023 box.
“These are the things that we don’t always see on a day-to-day basis but that need to be done. These types of bonds will help us do things like drinking fountains, installing a lift in a choir room and all of the things that are listed here,” Ellison said.
At its Dec. 12 meeting, the school board will meet with Shelby McQuay of Ehlers & Associates Inc. to go through the presale report for the bonds. The bonds will be sold in early January.
Another facilities-related item the board OK’d was accepting three bids for improvements for South Campus’ athletic fields.
The selected bids totaled $492,750 and consisted of the following:
• $111,450 to Kilmer Electric Co. Inc. of Minneapolis for electrical work.
• $288,800 to Rachel Contracting Inc. of St. Michael for site clearing and earthwork.
• $92,500 to Mauer Company of Saint Paul for site fencing.
The ballfield projects include improvements to the three existing softball fields and the addition of two baseball fields. He referenced a rendering showing a bird’s-eye view of what the athletic fields would look like following the project.
“All the ballfields will have fencing and dugouts. Between the baseball and softball fields, you see a sidewalk and that’s new. That’ll allow access to all the ballfields and handicapped accessibility to all of the fields,” Wald said.
In the middle of the ballfields will be four new batting cages and storage buildings. The latter will be built by White Bear Lake Area High School pupils through the Career Pathways program.
The work on the ballfields is scheduled to mostly be finished next summer.
In other action, the school board:
• Approved two proposals for course changes for the 2023-24 school year. The first is changing advanced placement microeconomics to instead be a college-level principles of microeconomics course through the University of Minnesota. A White Bear Lake teacher would lead the course, so students would have concurrent college enrollment and earn four college credits. The other course change was to streamline the enriched and general social studies courses in seventh and eighth grades.
• Approved a resolution to canvass results of the Nov. 8 election to renew the district’s capital project levy authorization. Of the 28,938 votes cast for that ballot question, 17,231 voted in favor and 11,707 voted against.
• Established polling places for 2023.
• Approved school board policies 301-306, 422-423, 520 and 522-523. The policies are related to administration, the superintendent, policy implementation, administrator code of ethics, employee-student relations, student surveys, student sex nondiscrimination and policies incorporated by reference.
• Received a presentation from Alison Gillespie, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, regarding the 2021-22 World’s Best Workforce Summary and Achievement and Integration Progress Report. Key findings included:
• 9% of preschool students need intensive early literacy support, an improvement from a target of 25%.
• 53.1% of third graders meet or exceed Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments reading scores.
• 20% of students in the class of 2022 have completed four college and career readiness classes.
• The 2021 graduation rate for the district was 91.3%; it was 97% for the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.