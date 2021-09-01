In a deeply divided Chautauqua Fine Arts Center, one issue on which everyone seemed to agree during the open forum portion of the lastMahtomedi School Board meeting was that no one wanted to return to distance learning.
"We are committed to in-person learning and we want that to take place," said Board Vice Chair Stacey Stout. "The school board is tasked with ensuring an education for our students. In the end, we have to figure out ways that work to make sure that is what happens."
Stout's remarks immediately preceded the board's unanimous approval of a resolution outlining health and safety measures for the 2021-22 school year. The featured mandate in the resolution calls for face coverings to be required for all people (students, staff and visitors) while inside any school or district building, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will also be required for everyone aboard school buses.
"We are not recommending in any way that masks be worn outside or by students in sports competition or indoor practice," Superintendent Barb Duffrin said.
The district revised its 2021-22 health and safety protocals on Aug. 18, based on data from Washington County Public Health, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In her PowerPoint presentation Aug. 26, Duffrin emphasized that education in the district during the 2021-22 school year will consist of in-person learning five days a week. Due to staffing concerns, full-time distance learning will not be offered.
The district's plan to avoid transmission, quarantines, large staff absences and distance learning will be a what the board called layered mitigation strategy, which includes physical distancing, sanitizing, ventilation, respiratory etiquette and, of course, face coverings. Masks are the most interesting of these measures for people, Duffrin noted.
Washington County Public Health data indicate a county-wide vaccination rate of 64% and a district-wide vaccination rate of 61%, Duffrin said. With the current transmission rate of 165 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the positivity rate is similar to that in the beginning of May, she said.
"As a community, we have the shared priorities of keeping our students safe and learning in person, even though not everyone agrees on how to have this happen," Duffrin said.
Commentary from the public supported her conclusion of discord. "Whether masks work or not is controversial," Stout said. "You'll find experts on both sides."
The board heard from residents on both sides during an hour-long forum. Almost three dozen people signed up to speak, more than two dozen people testified at the podium and dozens voiced their opinions from their seats.
With a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy parked outside the auditorium and Board Chair Lucy Payne ready to recess the meeting at the first sign of trouble, the two sides vied to influence the board and each other.
Some examples given during public forum to oppose the mask mandate:
• Masks present health concerns, learning barriers and social and emotional concerns.
• Masks are annoying -- people cough, sneeze and sweat into a mask and inhale it all again.
• Warnings on mask boxes say they won't stop transmission, and are not FDA approved.
• The virus will mutate and not go away. When will this end?
• Look at private schools that didn’t do anything and they aren’t worse off.
• We won't know the harm of masks for decades; blocking air is cruel.
• Flu has had a higher death rate for kids and has been in schools for years.
• It's hard for kids to breath, to hear and is distracting. Kids feel muzzled and don't want to talk.
• It's illegal to mandate medical therapies without informed consent or to require masks for admission.
• If masks work, why haven’t they stopped the spread?
Those in favor of mandatory masking to start the school year gave the following reasons:
• Masks are needed because younger kids are not eligible for vaccination.
• We can’t wait for zero infection and high vaccination rates; we don't have luxury of time.
• If we had listened to experts earlier, the pandemic would all be over with.
• If even one child is saved from the ICU or death, it will be worth it.
• Masks will keep kids in school, which is of upmost importance. Remote learning was difficult.
• Rational societies limit freedoms, such as not allowing smoking in restaurants.
• The mandate will mitigate bullying against kids wearing masks.
• Masks may not be fun, but having COVID is less fun.
• When one sense is removed, another is heighted. There is always gestures and eyes.
• Chest thumpers oversimplify individual freedom; we need to give and take as a community.
By the end of the meeting, the public had turned restless and vocal, making it hard to hear the speaker with the floor.
"I'd rather not start our school year with masks on our heads, but I am willing to do so if we know that we will be looking at the data and reassessing that data and not just blindly following recommendations that are coming down," Stout said.
That first reassessment is scheduled for six weeks into the school year, on Oct 18. The district will review its health protocols, based on updates received. Revisions would be based on a number of factors indicating a downward trend, including community transmission, vaccine rates and other factors.
The board next meets at 7 p.m., Thursday Sept. 23 in the District Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave.
Loretta B. Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications.She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
