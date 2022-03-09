Satellite production company’s roots in White Bear Lake

ARCTEK’s fleet of five satellite trucks travels all across the country capturing important moments in history, but the story behind ARCTEK began here in Minnesota.
Owner Brian Stanley had his sights set on a job at the highest level of broadcasting. After graduating from St. Cloud State, he operated a satellite truck at CONUS Communications, which would later be known as ARCTEK.
At age 24, Stanley was traveling around the country with his vehicle and attending high-caliber events like the NBA finals or the World Series to broadcast the events to TVs across America.
His truck, called CONUS One, happened to be the first satellite truck in operation, according to Stanley. It was later inducted to the Newseum, an American museum dedicated to news and journalism located in Washington, D.C.
“I ran the first truck that was ever built. Now it’s cool, because I’ve been in the industry for 30 years, so I am the de facto expert,” said Stanley.
Stanley purchased ARCTEK in 2016, making him the sole owner of the company, which is based out of White Bear Lake. Since then, Stanley has taken his five satellite trucks all over the country to cover major news, music and sports events.
Major TV networks like CBS and NBC will call Stanley to request a truck for an event. One of his engineers will drive anywhere in the U.S. or Canada to cover the occasion.
Thanks to the capacity of ARCTEK’s trucks to travel anywhere in the country, about 90% of ARCTEK’s 500 annual bookings are located outside of the state. One of ARCTEK’s trucks has been at every Sunday Night Football game. Most recently, ARCTEK covered the 2022 Super Bowl.
However, ARCTEK still has quite a few local jobs covering Hockey Day Minnesota, plenty of Gopher basketball and hockey games and, a few years back, the 2017 Super Bowl.
Behind the wheel of each satellite truck is a satellite uplink engineer like Nick Hendrickson.
“We’re the means of getting the production out,” said Hendrickson. “The satellite we’re reaching is about 20,000 miles away, but we’re primarily a one-man show. There’s five operators total, and they all go out and travel, sometimes with another person and sometimes doing productions out of the trucks.”
Hendrickson, another St. Cloud State grad, began in audio production and then transitioned into video, which he says worked well for his engineering mind because he liked troubleshooting issues on his own.
“It’s definitely not a normal desk job,” said Hendrickson. “I’ve gotten to be at a lot of historic moments like the funeral of Muhammad Ali or George W. Bush Sr. We’ve covered riots, too. We’re on the front lines.”
For such a wide range of events, Stanley’s team comprises only about eight people. In addition to Stanley’s team of engineers, his wife, Julie, is instrumental in making all of the travel arrangements and keeping everyone on a budget.
“It’s the Minnesota work ethic that we bring to the networks on each coast,” said Stanley.
Starting with the first-ever satellite truck, ARCTEK has been on the cutting edge of broadcast technology and continues to invest in video and coding technology. There are plans to add a new truck, which will be coming online this May.
That means more local engineers like Nick will be bringing national sports and news to the comfort of your home.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.