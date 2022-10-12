Lake Links Co-Chair Steve Wolgamot didn’t see the final touches on the Saputo Station, a rest stop for trail users near Bellaire Beach, but his name was mentioned frequently during the Oct. 6 dedication.

The shelter’s train-depot-themed design was Wolgamot’s idea, in keeping with his fascination with trains. He enlisted Mahtomedi neighbor and retired architect Bryan Gatzlaff to design the shelter, meant to resemble an 1880s train depot, before succumbing to brain cancer last August. 

