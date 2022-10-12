Lake Links Co-Chair Steve Wolgamot didn’t see the final touches on the Saputo Station, a rest stop for trail users near Bellaire Beach, but his name was mentioned frequently during the Oct. 6 dedication.
The shelter’s train-depot-themed design was Wolgamot’s idea, in keeping with his fascination with trains. He enlisted Mahtomedi neighbor and retired architect Bryan Gatzlaff to design the shelter, meant to resemble an 1880s train depot, before succumbing to brain cancer last August.
The tireless trail advocate led the multicommunity effort to construct the shelter, enlisting for example, White Bear Rotarians, who provided about 100 hours of labor; township public works employees, who did grading and concrete work; and Saputo Dairy Foods, which donated $25,000 for the project.
Saputo Plant Manager Chris Harper talked about the legacy gift that earned the company naming rights. The program is part of Saputo’s commitment to communities in which it operates to improve the quality of sport and health facilities for families.
Harper introduced Saputo representatives in attendance and provided some history on the global, family-owned company, which started in Sicily in the early 1950s but is now headquartered in Montreal. He mentioned that cheese deliveries were made in the early years by bicycle, which struck a chord with the bike-friendly crowd. Harper also thanked Lake Links Co-Chair Mike Brooks and association volunteers for seeing the project through to completion and doing the “heavy lifting.”
Rotarian Mark Sather said his group of mostly senior volunteers met some challenges in constructing the shelter, but got it done. “We underestimated the man hours for this project, but it’s a good, beefy thing,” he commented.
Brooks, who co-founded Lake Links with Wolgamot, emceed the dedication, introducing city and county officials and volunteers responsible for its completion.
“There was a lot of creativity in this project,” Brooks said. “We were all connected. This worked out famously. A lot of people made it happen.”
He added that the idea for a steel bike rack in the outline of Minnesota’s first steam engine, the William S. Crooks, proposed early on for the pavilion, was scrapped due to cost.
A bicycle repair station will be installed at the shelter, however, dedicated to the late Efrain Santiago. The popular Washington Square bartender, who died in 2019, was a “bike guy and well-loved in the community,” Brooks said. Santiago’s friends proposed the maintenance memorial in his honor and Saputo OK’d it. The station is sitting at White Bear Township public works until reconstruction of South Shore Boulevard and the adjoining trail are completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.