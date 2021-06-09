Saputo shelter nearly finished for trail users

WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Rotarians have hung up their tool belts after completing significant work on the new Saputo shelter along the Lake Links Trail.
Former City Manager Mark Sather led the community service volunteers on the construction project, which involved nearly 100 hours of sawing, nailing and painting the structure for installation at Bellaire Beach.
"Some work was over our head, both literally and figuratively," Sather maintained. "The majority of the team had one thing in common; our average age is over 70, so spending time on the roof was a little scary."
That's when a local contractor asked the volunteers if they needed help lifting the trusses. It was Don Peltier with Pelco Construction to the rescue to assist with the roof, Sather said. "We were greatly appreciative."
Others involved in making the pavilion a reality also included Lake Links Association Co-Chair Steve Wolgamot, who teamed up with his Mahtomedi neighbor and retired architect Bryan Gatzlaff to design the shelter. It's meant to resemble an 1880's train depot.
Sather said Wolgamot stopped by almost every day to view the progress, and Gatzlaff was key to "thinking the project through and staging it."
There were other Rotarians, too, who offered expertise in the structure's completion. Ken Baltzer is a professional painter whose knowledge proved valuable, Sather said. He joked that a lack of breaks during the six-hour workday led to protests from some, like Bryan Belisle, who quit what he was doing to go get tacos.
"We were taskmasters," Sather quipped. "It was hard work, more than we thought, but it was a lot of fun and there was great camaraderie. And we'd get nice feedback from passing motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians thanking us for the work. We're happy to be involved."
Bicyclists using the Lake Links Trail around White Bear Lake can rest under the shelter, fix a tire or tighten a bolt using a bike repair station being assembled at the township's public works facility. The maintenance station will be dedicated to the late Efrain Santiago, a popular Washington Square bartender who loved outdoor activities like bicycling and kayaking.
The shelter was made possible through a $25,000 legacy grant from Saputo, a global dairy mix company with a plant in White Bear Lake.
— Debra Neutkens
