The White Bear Lake Area Educational Foundation (WBLAEF) recently awarded six Ryan Family Art grants to Elementary School teachers in the White Bear Lake Area School District, totaling $5,519.
The following Ryan Family Art grants were awarded:
“Kind Hearted Kids” – Teacher Erika Jagiella, Otter Lake Elementary. This project will allow students in special education to be given an opportunity to be involved in a project using clay combined with an act of kindness. This art project will go hand in hand with the school’s social and emotional learning curriculum and spread an act of kindness through art.
“I’ve got talent” – Teachers Alison Davies, Kelly Coorough, Shannon Fulton, Kelly Bock, Matoska International. This project will conceptualize the central idea that people use art to express feelings, points of view and to connect with the world around them. Progressive mini-lessons are designed for students to experiment with the elements and principles of art in a variety of visual mediums. This year students will be asked to create a three-dimensional work based on historical artists or art movements. This year the project is to be expanded to include Ojibwa Bags to enhance Native American connections. The project will culminate in a “gallery walk” night for parents to see and for students to explain their artwork.
“Making Art fun for a diverse group of learners!” – Teacher Theresa Stender, Otter Lake Elementary. This project will enhance art curriculum and instruction by learning techniques of being able to sit and participate in a group activity for special education students on the autism spectrum while expanding student’s interest in being able to explore new projects with various art activities.
“Color My World” – Teachers Pam Winkler, Karla Harding, Alyssa Larson and Christina Hayden, Matoska International. Currently students are involved in a six-week unit of inquiry that focuses on color and how it impacts and expresses emotion. These four teachers are currently working with the White Bear Center for the Arts to come up with choices for students to utilize their skills in their projects (painting materials, colorful paints, colorful paper and glue or colorful recycled material). The teachers have then scheduled a trip this winter to the White Bear Center for the Arts for a guided tour and an hour to work on their projects.
“Theater Production – Jungle Book Jr.” – Teachers Allison Theissen, Susan Fick, Steven Hawkinson, Taylor Nelson and David Nestrud, Birch Lake Elementary. Birch Lake has an opportunity to partner with the Hanifl Performing Arts Center and Children’s Performing Arts again this year. Being part of a theatrical productions builds self-confidence, improves memory and focus, sparks imagination, teaches empathy and is fun. The play this year will be “The Jungle Book Jr.” As witnessed last year, children will improve many areas of literacy including, but not limited to: increased fluency, increased vocabulary, and speaking and listening skills.
“The Art of Step” –- Teachers Kyra Scanlan Duzynski, Ashley Peterson, Kim Jeske-Walfoort, Matoska International. Matoska has collaborated with the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts since 2015. The residency was led by professional teaching artist Sean Burns, who focused on teaching students the art of stepping. This opportunity will enhance the art curriculum and instruction by allowing students to express themselves and explore their identity through rhythm and movement. The project will enable third graders to continue working with Burns this year to teach 10 lessons to the children.
